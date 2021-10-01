Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 01, 2021

Scattered rain predicted in Karachi as cyclone likely to move towards Makran coast

Dawn.com | Syed WasimPublished October 1, 2021 - Updated October 1, 2021 01:35pm
This image shows a fallen electricity pole at Rashid Minhas road in Karachi on Thursday. — PPI
This image shows a fallen electricity pole at Rashid Minhas road in Karachi on Thursday. — PPI

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday said that the deep depression over the northeast Arabian sea had intensified into a cyclonic storm — Shaheen — and the system was likely to move west-southwestwards towards Oman/Makran.

In the latest update, the department said that the storm was at a distance of 280km southwest of Karachi, 230km from Ormara and 470km southwest of Gwadar. Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 65- 85km/hour and sea conditions are rough/very rough around the system centre, it said.

Under the influence of the system, widespread rain, wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls are likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till the night of October 3 (Sunday).

Scattered rain, wind/thunderstorm expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro, Thaparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur districts till tomorrow.

The department added that sea conditions would remain rough till October 3 (Sunday) and advised fishermen to refrain from venturing out into the water until then.

"Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Lasbela, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani. Windstorm may damage vulnerable structures," it added.

It said that the PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi was closely monitoring the system and urged authorities concerned in Balochistan to remain alert.

In an update shared earlier today, the PMD had said that the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea had moved west-northwestward during the last 12 hours and had concentrated into a "deep depression".

It had also warned of the possibility of urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas. However, this prediction was not included in the latest update.

Public holiday announced in Karachi

A public holiday has been announced in Karachi for today (October 1) as the threat of a tropical cyclone and torrential still looms.

The decision was shared by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab late on Thursday night.

"Keeping in view the situation resulting from the expected tropical cyclone and the rainfall, it has been decided that Friday will be a public holiday," he said.

He added that all offices, educational institutions and businesses, apart from essential services, will remain closed in the metropolitan city. An official notification was also issued by the Karachi commissioner.

City life on edge

On Thursday, city life remained on the edge due to scattered rainfall and strong winds that uprooted several structures, including poles.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) also issued a red alert ahead of the tropical cyclone, while all the civic bodies and Sindh government declared a rain emergency in their respective departments.

Sardar Sarfaraz of the Met office described Thursday’s weather as mostly normal. He termed “the situation still serious if the system doesn’t turn into a cyclone.”

“It’s expected to induce widespread rains and high winds as it moves closer to our coast. The weather system would likely to turn into deep depression by night and then into a cyclone by 11am to 12pm on Friday,” he said.

Most parts of the city received downpour in different hours of the day, but none of them could get countable rain and only traces were found in the city areas.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 01, 2021 11:04am
Pathetic infrastructure in our financial capital. Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 01, 2021 11:22am
Maybe it will pick up the garbage and sewage from streets and distribute wider?
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Oct 01, 2021 11:39am
Very good
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 01, 2021 12:01pm
Smart holiday. Don’t fix the infra.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Oct 01, 2021 12:43pm
" Cyclone "....is a " boogey " word used to cover for horrible bad governance in Sindh and especially Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 01, 2021 12:52pm
Better safe than sorry to save precious human lives at this crucial, carping, caviling, compelling and critical point in time and history.
Reply Recommend 0
Ab ki baar....
Oct 01, 2021 01:06pm
Please stay safe friends from across the border
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The politics of AUKUS
Updated 01 Oct 2021

The politics of AUKUS

The Chinese reaction has been to view this as another step by the US towards military confrontation in the South China Sea.
Wrath of God
01 Oct 2021

Wrath of God

Less obvious are the crimes of those who abet these monsters.
Police reforms
30 Sep 2021

Police reforms

A new approach to policing can result in welcome changes.

Editorial

Transparency needed
Updated 01 Oct 2021

Transparency needed

It is deplorable that people get information on Chinese investments from foreign sources rather than their own government.
01 Oct 2021

Perilous reform road

THE PTI government has referred the controversial electoral reforms bill to a joint session of parliament where it...
01 Oct 2021

PCB CEO’s exit

FOR all his efforts, Wasim Khan could never truly find acceptance in Pakistan’s cricket circles. There were ...
Seeking sanctions
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Seeking sanctions

Sanctions and global isolation will only provide space for hard-line Taliban to prevail.
30 Sep 2021

Imported inflation

THAT rising global commodity prices are feeding domestic headline inflation is not unusual for an economy like...
30 Sep 2021

HIV cases in Sindh

THE 2019 Ratodero HIV outbreak had brought to the fore the worst aspects of Pakistan’s ailing healthcare system....