Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 01, 2021

Public holiday declared in Karachi as cyclone threat looms

Dawn.comPublished October 1, 2021 - Updated October 1, 2021 11:10am
This image shows a fallen electricity pole at Rashid Minhas road in Karachi on Thursday. — PPI
This image shows a fallen electricity pole at Rashid Minhas road in Karachi on Thursday. — PPI

A public holiday has been announced in Karachi for today (October 1) as the threat of a tropical cyclone and torrential still looms.

The decision was shared by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab late on Thursday night.

"Keeping in view the situation resulting from the expected tropical cyclone and the rainfall, it has been decided that Friday will be a public holiday," he said.

He added that all offices, educational institutions and businesses, apart from essential services, will remain closed in the metropolitan city. An official notification was also issued by the Karachi commissioner.

'System likely to strengthen during next 6 hours'

In an update shared on Friday morning, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea had moved west-northwestward during the last 12 hours and had concentrated into a "deep depression".

It said that the system was at a distance of 160km from Karachi, 140km from Thatta and 270km from Ormara.

"Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 30-40Kts and the sea condition is rough/very rough around the system centre. The system is likely to strengthen further into a cyclonic storm during next six hours and move west-northwestwards towards the Makran coast," the PMD said.

It also predicted widespread rain, wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy rainfall and squally winds in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from Friday (today) till the night of Oct 2 (Saturday).

Widespread rain, wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till the night of October 3 (Sunday), the PMD said.

It added that scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm was also expected in Thaparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts till Saturday.

The PMD said that sea conditions would remain rough till Sunday and advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea until then.

"Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Somiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani," the department reiterated, adding that the windstorm may damage vulnerable structures.

On Thursday, the Met department had made it clear that if the deep depression in the Arabian Sea turned into a cyclone it would be called ‘Shaheen’ as suggested by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations’ Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclone.

City life on edge

On Thursday, city life remained on the edge due to scattered rainfall and strong winds that uprooted several structures, including poles.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) also issued a red alert ahead of the tropical cyclone, while all the civic bodies and Sindh government declared a rain emergency in their respective departments.

Sardar Sarfaraz of the Met office described Thursday’s weather as mostly normal. He termed “the situation still serious if the system doesn’t turn into a cyclone.”

“It’s expected to induce widespread rains and high winds as it moves closer to our coast. The weather system would likely to turn into deep depression by night and then into a cyclone by 11am to 12pm on Friday,” he said.

Most parts of the city received downpour in different hours of the day, but none of them could get countable rain and only traces were found in the city areas.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The politics of AUKUS
Updated 01 Oct 2021

The politics of AUKUS

The Chinese reaction has been to view this as another step by the US towards military confrontation in the South China Sea.
Wrath of God
01 Oct 2021

Wrath of God

Less obvious are the crimes of those who abet these monsters.
Police reforms
30 Sep 2021

Police reforms

A new approach to policing can result in welcome changes.

Editorial

Transparency needed
Updated 01 Oct 2021

Transparency needed

It is deplorable that people get information on Chinese investments from foreign sources rather than their own government.
01 Oct 2021

Perilous reform road

THE PTI government has referred the controversial electoral reforms bill to a joint session of parliament where it...
01 Oct 2021

PCB CEO’s exit

FOR all his efforts, Wasim Khan could never truly find acceptance in Pakistan’s cricket circles. There were ...
Seeking sanctions
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Seeking sanctions

Sanctions and global isolation will only provide space for hard-line Taliban to prevail.
30 Sep 2021

Imported inflation

THAT rising global commodity prices are feeding domestic headline inflation is not unusual for an economy like...
30 Sep 2021

HIV cases in Sindh

THE 2019 Ratodero HIV outbreak had brought to the fore the worst aspects of Pakistan’s ailing healthcare system....