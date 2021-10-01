Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 01, 2021

Ministry preparing summary for NAB chief extension

Malik AsadPublished October 1, 2021 - Updated October 1, 2021 07:21am
In this file photo, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal addresses an event in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal addresses an event in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice would soon send a summary to the prime minister so that he could take a decision about grant of extension, or otherwise, to sitting chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) retired Justice Javed Iqbal for another term of four years, sources said on Thursday.

The ministry has been working on a proposal in this regard and will forward it to the prime minister soon as the four-year term of Justice Iqbal as NAB chairman will expire this month.

A senior official of the ministry said that although the government had yet to take a final decision about the grant of extension to Justice Iqbal, “the law ministry is working on a proposal for the prime minister regarding promulgation of an ordinance for giving extension to (the sitting) NAB chairman”.

The summary, he said, would put relevant propositions before Prime Minister Imran Khan; it would not confine itself to grant of an extension but also suggest the legal case against such a move.

If PM decides to grant extension to retired Justice Javed Iqbal, law ministry will draft an ordinance

The sources further said that federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem is working on the proposal, which would be forwarded to the prime minister. It would be the premier who would take a final decision in this regard.

“In case the PM decides to grant extension to the NAB chairman, the law ministry will draft an ordinance to amend the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) and forward it to the president,” the sources said, adding that after promulgation this would become law, enabling the government to give an extension to Justice Iqbal.

According to the sources, the ministry has examined the law and in case the prime minister decides to grant an extension to Justice Iqbal, an amendment will be made in sub-section b of section 6 of the NAO.

Sub-section b of the NAO’s section 6 states: “There shall be a Chairman NAB to be appointed by the President in consultation with the [Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly] for a [non-extendable] period of [four] years on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the President and shall not be removed except on the grounds of removal of Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

The proposal suggested that the terms “non-extendable” may be substituted with the word “extendable” in the section mentioned to give the NAB chairman an extension.

When contacted, Law Minister Farogh Naseem refrained from commenting too much on the matter. He, however, described the “news” that his ministry had finalised a draft of an amendment to the NAO as “fake”.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The politics of AUKUS
01 Oct 2021

The politics of AUKUS

Why did Macron, normally committed to upholding French ‘honour’, back down so quickly?
Wrath of God
01 Oct 2021

Wrath of God

Less obvious are the crimes of those who abet these monsters.
Police reforms
30 Sep 2021

Police reforms

A new approach to policing can result in welcome changes.

Editorial

01 Oct 2021

Transparency needed

A REPORT by the US-based research lab AidData on the nature of Chinese financing for infrastructure schemes under ...
01 Oct 2021

Perilous reform road

THE PTI government has referred the controversial electoral reforms bill to a joint session of parliament where it...
01 Oct 2021

PCB CEO’s exit

FOR all his efforts, Wasim Khan could never truly find acceptance in Pakistan’s cricket circles. There were ...
Seeking sanctions
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Seeking sanctions

Sanctions and global isolation will only provide space for hard-line Taliban to prevail.
30 Sep 2021

Imported inflation

THAT rising global commodity prices are feeding domestic headline inflation is not unusual for an economy like...
30 Sep 2021

HIV cases in Sindh

THE 2019 Ratodero HIV outbreak had brought to the fore the worst aspects of Pakistan’s ailing healthcare system....