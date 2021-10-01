Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 01, 2021

Sikh hakeem shot dead in Peshawar

Bureau ReportPublished October 1, 2021 - Updated October 1, 2021 09:38am
Unknown assailants opened fire on Satnam Singh and managed to escape from the scene. — AFP/File
PESHAWAR: Unknown assailants gunned down a Sikh hakeem near Charsadda Bus Stand here on Thursday, police said.

The police identified the victim as hakeem Satnam Singh who was attacked in his clinic here in the limits of Faqirabad police station.

A police official told Dawn that unknown assailants, whose number could not be ascertained, opened fire on Satnam Singh and managed to escape from the scene.

A brother of the victim told the local police that Satnam Singh had gone from his home in Mohallah Jogan Shah to his clinic where unknown attackers killed him. He said that he had no enmity with anyone.

Faqirabad SHO Ejaz Nabi said that they were investigating the incident. He said it was not clear at this moment whether this was a case of targeted killing or had some other motive.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a statement issued here strongly condemned the murder of the Sikh hakeem.

Mr Khan directed the city police to immediately trace and arrest those involved in the murder. He also condoled with the victim’s family and said the killers would be behind bars soon.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2021

