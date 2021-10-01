Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 01, 2021

CAA restricts Kuwait airlines’ flights from three to two each

Mohammad AsgharPublished October 1, 2021 - Updated October 1, 2021 09:38am
This file photo shows the silhouette of an aeroplane against the sun. — Reuters/File
This file photo shows the silhouette of an aeroplane against the sun. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to restrict one flight each of the two designated airlines of Kuwait following the kingdom’s continuous ban on the operations of Pakistan’s national carrier.

A spokesman for the CAA said the weekly three flights each of Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways to and from Pakistan have been restricted to two flights each with effect from Oct 1.“One of the weekly flights of Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways has been canceled from October 1,” a CAA spokesperson said.

Approval of PIA flight operations from Kuwait is conditional on the terms of the air services agreement between Pakistan and Kuwait, he said.

The CAA will be forced to initiate further regulatory action if Kuwait does not allow the PIA to operate flights.

The CAA had earlier said pending any further non-approval of PIA flights operations to and from Kuwait in the spirit of commercial reciprocity, it would be constrained to initiate similar action for Kuwaiti designated airlines’ flight operations to and from Pakistan from Oct 1.

The CAA had written to the director general of Civil Aviation Kuwait about a week ago and said: “While our national air carrier has been vehemently pursuing operating flights to and from Kuwait, approval for the same has not been granted by Kuwaiti CAA.”

The CAA had said the Kuwaiti authorities may approve the requested flight operation of PIA to and from Kuwait, especially in the backdrop of the utmost facilitation that has been extended by CAA to Kuwait designated airlines despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, in the absence of the solicited approval till date, the spirit of commercial reciprocity regarding commercial flight operations between the two states are to be reassessed,” the CAA said.Meanwhile, the CAA has allowed serving of in-flight meals and refreshments on domestic flights.

However, airline operators will continue to ensure wearing of face masks by passengers on all domestic flights except when meals are being served.The CAA had imposed a ban on serving meals during domestic flights due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases last year.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The politics of AUKUS
Updated 01 Oct 2021

The politics of AUKUS

The Chinese reaction has been to view this as another step by the US towards military confrontation in the South China Sea.
Wrath of God
01 Oct 2021

Wrath of God

Less obvious are the crimes of those who abet these monsters.
Police reforms
30 Sep 2021

Police reforms

A new approach to policing can result in welcome changes.

Editorial

Transparency needed
Updated 01 Oct 2021

Transparency needed

It is deplorable that people get information on Chinese investments from foreign sources rather than their own government.
01 Oct 2021

Perilous reform road

THE PTI government has referred the controversial electoral reforms bill to a joint session of parliament where it...
01 Oct 2021

PCB CEO’s exit

FOR all his efforts, Wasim Khan could never truly find acceptance in Pakistan’s cricket circles. There were ...
Seeking sanctions
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Seeking sanctions

Sanctions and global isolation will only provide space for hard-line Taliban to prevail.
30 Sep 2021

Imported inflation

THAT rising global commodity prices are feeding domestic headline inflation is not unusual for an economy like...
30 Sep 2021

HIV cases in Sindh

THE 2019 Ratodero HIV outbreak had brought to the fore the worst aspects of Pakistan’s ailing healthcare system....