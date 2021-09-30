Shehbaz advised rest after slipping on staircase: PML-N spokesperson

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has suspended all political activities as he has been advised "complete rest" by doctors after he slipped on a staircase, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The PML-N information secretary said in a tweet that Shehbaz was leaving for a press conference on Wednesday when he slipped on a staircase and fell on his back. But "with the grace of Allah, he remained safe from a major injury," she added.

Aurangzeb said doctors had advised the PML-N president physiotherapy with complete rest.

Shehbaz had in 2019 complained about severe back pain due to which his Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) was conducted.

The MRI report had later shown complications in his spinal disks, prompting doctors to advise him to undergo surgery.