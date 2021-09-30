Dawn Logo

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

AFPPublished September 30, 2021 - Updated September 30, 2021 01:06pm
A woman protester scuffles with a member of the Taliban during a demonstration outside a school in Kabul on Thursday. — AFP
The Taliban on Thursday violently cracked down on a small women's rights demonstration, firing shots into the air and pushing back protesters, AFP journalists witnessed.

A group of six women gathered outside a high school in eastern Kabul, demanding the right for girls to return to secondary school after the group excluded them from classes earlier this month.

The women unfurled a banner that read “Don't break our pens, don't burn our books, don't close our schools”, before Taliban guards snatched it from them.

A Taliban fighter (L) makes a hand gesture asking the photojournalists to stop covering a demonstration by women protesters in Kabul on Thursday. — AFP
They pushed back the women protesters as they tried to continue with the demonstration, while a foreign journalist was hit with a rifle and blocked from filming.

A Taliban fighter also released a brief burst of gunfire into the air with his automatic weapon, AFP journalists saw.

The demonstrators — from a group called the “Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women Activists” — took refuge inside the school.

A member of the Taliban special forces pushes a journalist (L) covering a demonstration by women protesters outside a school in Kabul on Thursday. — AFP
Taliban guard Mawlawi Nasratullah, who led the group and identified himself as the head of special forces in Kabul, said the demonstrators “did not coordinate with security authorities regarding their protest”.

“They have the right to protest in our country like every other country. But they must inform the security institutes before,” he said.

Isolated rallies with women at the forefront were staged in cities around the country after the Taliban seized power, including in the western city of Herat where two people were shot dead.

But protests have dwindled since the government issued an order that unsanctioned demonstrations and warned of “severe legal action” for violators.

A member of the Taliban speaks with women protesters as another tries to block the view of the camera with his hand during a demonstration held outside a school in Kabul on Thursday. — AFP
It has been almost two weeks since girls were prevented from going to secondary school.

The Taliban follow a strict interpretation of sharia law that segregates men and women and have also slashed women's access to work.

They have said they need to establish the right conditions before girls can return to the classroom, but many Afghans are sceptical.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 30, 2021 01:08pm
Old habits die hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Ab ki baar....
Sep 30, 2021 01:15pm
World should incentivise them - as per a "visionary " PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Sep 30, 2021 01:18pm
PMIK's well wishers are doing what they are supposed to do based in their intepretations.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Sep 30, 2021 01:21pm
Contrary to what Pakistan says the Local Afghans are Dead Against the Taliban...
Reply Recommend 0
Truth seeker
Sep 30, 2021 01:26pm
But Imran Khan said it is good Taliban?
Reply Recommend 0
Venus
Sep 30, 2021 01:26pm
What else to expect from this uncivilized people.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowball
Sep 30, 2021 01:40pm
Western media slander of our righteous brothers
Reply Recommend 0
Benzema
Sep 30, 2021 01:40pm
If change ever come to Afghanistan, it will be broight by the women.
Reply Recommend 0
Lbv
Sep 30, 2021 01:42pm
Gun governance
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Sep 30, 2021 01:43pm
In Afghanistan the situation is turning more ugly with time
Reply Recommend 0

