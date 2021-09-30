Dawn Logo

Pakistan Army captain martyred, TTP commander killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished September 30, 2021 - Updated September 30, 2021 12:22pm
During the exchange of fire, Captain Sikander — who was 27-years-old and hailed from Pakpattan — was martyred. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
A Pakistan Army captain was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said that security forces conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the exchange of fire, Captain Sikander — who was 27-years-old and hailed from Pakpattan — was martyred, the statement said.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed. Weapons and ammunition [were] recovered from the hideout," the statement added.

On Tuesday, security forces killed 10 terrorists in a similar operation in the South Waziristan tribal district.

The ISPR said security forces conducted the operation after receiving information that terrorists were present at a hideout in the area.

During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists, including four commanders, were killed, it said, adding that weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were also recovered.

"All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs (improvised explosive devices), conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district," the statement had said.

In a separate incident that occurred the same day, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and another injured after terrorists targeted a check post from across the Iran border.

In a statement, the ISPR had said that terrorists had targeted the FC check post in the Chukab area of Balochistan from across the Pakistan-Iran border using small arms. As a result, Sepoy Maqbool Shah was martyred while another soldier was injured, it added.

The statement further said that Iranian authorities had been informed of the incident.

khalid
Sep 30, 2021 12:24pm
Very sad. Change policy. TTP and other terrorists should be killed on sight.
AdilMustafa
Sep 30, 2021 12:26pm
Salute to you brother.
Skeptic
Sep 30, 2021 12:27pm
So sad. He is so young. RIP.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 30, 2021 12:28pm
What a grave, grim, grisly, gross, gigantic and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
aamir
Sep 30, 2021 12:34pm
time to reassess the TTP's status. Govt is thinking wrongly to forgive the proscribed terror group.
Raja Jee
Sep 30, 2021 12:37pm
Afghanistan no longer safe option for India so Iran is there to help, soon we will secure that side too!
