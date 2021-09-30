Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 30, 2021

Israel officers kill woman in Jerusalem after alleged stabbing attempt

AFPPublished September 30, 2021 - Updated September 30, 2021 12:43pm
Israeli police stand guard outside the Al Aqsa mosque after a woman was fatally shot in Jerusalem's Old City on September 30. — AFP
Israeli police stand guard outside the Al Aqsa mosque after a woman was fatally shot in Jerusalem's Old City on September 30. — AFP
Israeli police put up barricades outside the Al Aqsa mosque after a woman was fatally shot in Jerusalem's Old City on September 30. — AFP
Israeli police put up barricades outside the Al Aqsa mosque after a woman was fatally shot in Jerusalem's Old City on September 30. — AFP

Israeli police fatally shot a Palestinian woman who allegedly tried to stab officers in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday, police said.

And in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces shot dead a male who purportedly opened fire on them during clashes prompted by an overnight arrest operation, police said.

According to a police statement, the woman in Jerusalem tried to stab police in one of the streets leading to Al Aqsa mosque.

An AFP journalist heard gunshots and saw the body of a woman on the ground, later draped in a survival blanket.

Israeli police “opened fire” at the assailant and “medical forces who arrived at the scene determined her death,” police said, adding that the attempted attack did not result in any casualties.

The 30-year-old deceased woman, from Qabatiya in the north of the occupied West Bank, was leaving the Al Aqsa compound, Islam's third holiest site, when she approached officers, police claimed.

In the village of Burqin, also in the northern West Bank near Jenin, Israeli troops and border police were conducting an operation “to arrest suspects and locate weapons,” a police statement said.

“During the operation an armed [male] fired at the forces who were operating in the village during a riot,” police said.

“Border police forces responded with gunfire ... and neutralised him,” police said, with a spokesman confirming his death to AFP.

Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said the man killed was a member of its military wing. No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident, police said.

In Jerusalem, Israeli security forces are stationed at each entrance to the Al Aqsa compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

The compound lies in east Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the city which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognised by the international community.

Five Palestinians were killed on Sunday after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank sparked gunbattles with Hamas fighters, two of them in Burqin, officials said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Costly secrets
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Costly secrets

In response to public information request, govt has refused to make public details of gifts given to PM Imran.
Down Taliban Road
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Down Taliban Road

Afghanistan should not be ditched but Pakistan should also keep its own interests in mind.
Selective due process
30 Sep 2021

Selective due process

As a society, we tend to establish guilt before innocence and decide before we deliberate.
Collapse of an elitist state
Updated 29 Sep 2021

Collapse of an elitist state

Despite transgressions committed by the Taliban in their earlier regime, ordinary Afghans had no trust in successive Afghan govts.

Editorial

Seeking sanctions
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Seeking sanctions

Sanctions and global isolation will only provide space for hard-line Taliban to prevail.
30 Sep 2021

Imported inflation

THAT rising global commodity prices are feeding domestic headline inflation is not unusual for an economy like...
30 Sep 2021

HIV cases in Sindh

THE 2019 Ratodero HIV outbreak had brought to the fore the worst aspects of Pakistan’s ailing healthcare system....
An olive branch
Updated 29 Sep 2021

An olive branch

It is high time to establish a more productive relationship.
29 Sep 2021

Respite for Sharifs

A BRITISH court’s order to unfreeze two bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his younger son Suleman after the...
29 Sep 2021

No funds for Fata

IT has been a little over three years now since the Federally Administered Tribal Areas were merged in KP with the...