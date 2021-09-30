Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 30, 2021

Afghan doctor wins Nansen refugee award

Amin AhmedPublished September 30, 2021 - Updated September 30, 2021 08:26am
ISLAMABAD: Dr Saleema Rehman pictured after she was declared the regional winner for Asia of the Nansen Refugee Award.—Dawn
ISLAMABAD: Dr Saleema Rehman pictured after she was declared the regional winner for Asia of the Nansen Refugee Award.—Dawn

ISLAMABAD: The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced on Wednesday that a 29-year-old Afghan refugee doctor, serving local communities and refugees in Pakistan, has won this year’s regional Nansen Refugee Award in the Asian region.

UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award has been given to Dr Saleema Rehman in recognition of her outstanding service and commitment to Pakistanis and refugees in the country.

It also acknowledges her contributions as a refugee to Pakistan, particularly the unwavering dedication towards her patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saleema Rehman says investing in the education of a woman is an investment in a whole next generation

The award highlights the powerful example that Dr Rehman has set for other Afghan refugee women and girls, the UNHCR said.

“Access to education is very important in our lives. Investing in the education of a woman is an investment in a whole next generation,” Dr Rehman said at a ceremony held in her honour at the Swiss Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Switzerland Benedict de Cerjat and Charge d’Affaires of Norway Elin Kylvåg presented the award to Dr Rehman.

The Swiss ambassador described her as an inspirational young Afghan woman. “She is a bright example on how valuable it is for the international community to support countries hosting refugees with inclusive policies like Pakistan.”

Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Saleem Khan welcomed the award for Dr Rehman and said “we feel proud of Dr Rehman. She’s a wonderful example of her community. Pakistan can take pride in producing such a fine doctor — countless young Afghans have benefited from Pakistan’s progressive policies”.

The UNHCR representative in Pakistan and other dignitaries representing a range of countries and organisations attended the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Costly secrets
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Costly secrets

In response to public information request, govt has refused to make public details of gifts given to PM Imran.
Down Taliban Road
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Down Taliban Road

Afghanistan should not be ditched but Pakistan should also keep its own interests in mind.
Selective due process
30 Sep 2021

Selective due process

As a society, we tend to establish guilt before innocence and decide before we deliberate.
Collapse of an elitist state
Updated 29 Sep 2021

Collapse of an elitist state

Despite transgressions committed by the Taliban in their earlier regime, ordinary Afghans had no trust in successive Afghan govts.

Editorial

Seeking sanctions
Updated 30 Sep 2021

Seeking sanctions

Sanctions and global isolation will only provide space for hard-line Taliban to prevail.
30 Sep 2021

Imported inflation

THAT rising global commodity prices are feeding domestic headline inflation is not unusual for an economy like...
30 Sep 2021

HIV cases in Sindh

THE 2019 Ratodero HIV outbreak had brought to the fore the worst aspects of Pakistan’s ailing healthcare system....
An olive branch
Updated 29 Sep 2021

An olive branch

It is high time to establish a more productive relationship.
29 Sep 2021

Respite for Sharifs

A BRITISH court’s order to unfreeze two bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his younger son Suleman after the...
29 Sep 2021

No funds for Fata

IT has been a little over three years now since the Federally Administered Tribal Areas were merged in KP with the...