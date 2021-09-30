Dawn Logo

Alarm over anti-Pakistan bill moved in US Senate

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished September 30, 2021 - Updated September 30, 2021 07:29am
In this February 9, 2015 photo, a State Department contractor adjusts a Pakistan national flag before a meeting between then US secretary of state John Kerry and Pakistan's erstwhile interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sidelines of the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The bill moved in the US Senate seeking to assess Pakistan’s alleged role in Afghanistan before and after the fall of Kabul to Afghan Taliban set alarm bells ringing in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.

Raising the issue of the anti-Pakistan bill that aims to penalise and sanction different countries, Pakistan Peoples Party parliamentary leader in Senate and chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Sherry Rehman said Pakistan was faced with a moment of serious peril after the hasty pullout of US forces from Afghanistan.

Referring to the Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability bill moved by 22 Republican senators, Senator Rehman regretted the US left Afghanistan under a deal that it had directly made with the Taliban yet it was pressing Pakistan to take responsibility for whatever was happening in Afghanistan. “What is happening to Pakistan is actually worse than what has happened before,” she remarked.

Read: 'Unwarranted' references to Pakistan in US Senate bill inconsistent with spirit of cooperation: FO

Mentioning that the bill directly targeted Pakistan, she said it was not the US administration’s policy bill but it was important as it could gather critical mass. “It also points to a rise in toxic sentiments about Pakistan on the Hill, which many of us have worked very hard to reverse,” she observed.

US left Afghanistan after striking a direct deal with Taliban, Senate told

Noting that a smart policy was about anticipating challenges and tackling them with unity and rational response, she said that at least a beginning should be made to address the threats. Section 202 of the bill directly mentions Pakistan and calls for an “assessment of support by state and non-state actors, including the government of Pakistan, for the Taliban between 2001 and 2020.”

“They are clearly saying that the government of Pakistan has supported the Taliban but it’s disappointing to see that no one has actually put it to the parliament for shaping collective responses nor dispelled disinformation that is damaging and painful,” she added.

Senator Rehman said: “While it is important to engage with all countries with self-respect, particularly angry superpowers like the US that itself is in turmoil over its 20 years occupation of Afghanistan, what are we doing to empower our own selves? Instead of trying to unite the parliament around a bipartisan foreign policy, the parliament has never met on the Afghan transition, the humanitarian crisis there, and the response. All over the world joint meetings are being held on Afghanistan but Pakistan’s government is in a state of denial over dealing with the parliament”.

She regretted that national unity, which should be the first step in foreign policy was missing and said the PTI government was ignoring the constitution and the parliament, and was busy in their war narrative.

“If we even try to help Pakistan, we are told our leaders are corrupt. How is that helping Pakistan? Our president Zardari also wrote op eds in the Washington Post. He defended the whole of Pakistan, not just his party. Read the op eds and see how parliament was conducted to unite in moments of danger. You need to pay attention to what’s going on in the Pakistan Senate, not just the US Senate. The PM of this country needs to respect the sanctity of the parliament and come here and discuss the situation instead of playing the blame game and disrupting unity. Is this how you defend the country?” she questioned.

She said, “We are friends of Afghanistan, not spokesmen for any particular group. We should not make decisions that hurt the country. The PM mentions sacrifice. Yes, that is correct, but why make fun of that sacrifice by saying we will give amnesty to outfits like TTP that have martyred not just our twice elected PM Benazir Bhutto but also the children of Army Public School and many of our brave soldiers.”

She said serious, deliberative and informed approach was required from the government and there was a need to have a discussion on the state of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Call for POA chief’s accountability

Earlier amidst calls for resignation, dismissal and accountability of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hassan for consistently disappointing performance of athletes, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza declared that the new sports policy to be shortly announced would enshrine mechanism for governance and regulation of sports.

Under the new policy, the minister said nobody would be able to use Pakistan’s name without registration of sports associations and other bodies at the appropriate forum.

While responding to a calling attention notice of Senators Moh­sin Aziz and Mushtaq Ahmed about poor performance of Pakistani athletes at Olympics for three decades, she proposed holding of a meeting of the committee of the whole to discuss matters linked with sports.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2021

Fast On Track
Sep 30, 2021 07:32am
PMIK hiding behind the flag :)
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Sep 30, 2021 07:32am
All because of india
Reply Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Sep 30, 2021 07:36am
As always Americans are not trust worthy. Especially this time around with the partnership of a disgraced and ashamed India. History is repeating itself and won't be surprised if the outcome is the same as last time as well. Americans are too dumb to learn from their mistakes.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Sep 30, 2021 07:39am
Their is a rule of cooperation- be faithful to your ally. If you violate the spirit by celebrating talibans victory, and sending ISI chief to celebrate then don't complain about ally's reaction. I hope policy makers would have understood this from day one when framing foreign policies around restoring taliban. If pre-imposed FATF grey list did not open their eyes, then nothing ever will.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Aamir Ahmad
Sep 30, 2021 07:43am
Double Game stands exposed. I never had doubt.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 30, 2021 07:43am
Sherry Rehman conveniently forgot the opposition even tried to exploit FATF bill in the parliament to seek NRO. Now she’s talking about national unity.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Sep 30, 2021 07:46am
Who gives a damn about it. It's all lobbying by nawaz and Zardari to get rid of PTI as Pakistan is absolutely not a hired gun anymore. USA was like daddy to Nawaz and Zardari but no more. Pm IK changed complexion of the game by standing and delivering against US where our interests are being hampered.
Reply Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Sep 30, 2021 07:47am
As you sow, so shall you reap!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 30, 2021 07:47am
Nothing would happen. Indian govt now wasting taxpayers money on lobbyists. Sick, Pak-obsessed minds.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Sep 30, 2021 07:48am
They have to blame some one. what a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 30, 2021 07:49am
The whole piece is about PPP's Sherry Rehman's rants. Laughable.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Sep 30, 2021 07:49am
Come mess with us and you will have a fate like USSR, guaranteed.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 30, 2021 07:51am
"Proposal by 22 senators will make a difference to Pakistan". Bhakt dreams.
Reply Recommend 0
Commentator
Sep 30, 2021 07:54am
Remains to be seen if they sanction the unknown people in Pindi, or the known people in Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Sep 30, 2021 07:58am
Grabbing words thrown like " We are friends of Afghanistan, not spokesmen of any particular group".
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Sep 30, 2021 07:58am
Yet no comment from our PM and those whom blame past government to not able to stand at front of US, now where is national pride ?, even foreign office issued a very polite statement, like it's some shallow matter.
Reply Recommend 0
Lbv
Sep 30, 2021 07:59am
Backlash
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 30, 2021 08:00am
BIG part of the problem is you Ms Sherry Rehman, you and the entire opposition. For once, work for your country, and not your political party.
Reply Recommend 0
Kool
Sep 30, 2021 08:00am
Ohh Pakistan forget double roll it played long time with Russian taking controll
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 30, 2021 08:02am
If every party stood strong and together for Pakistan, no one would dare question Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Walid
Sep 30, 2021 08:02am
The enthusiasm and eagerness of PM and other ministers after the fall of Kabul speaks a lot about the role Pakistan played.
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Sep 30, 2021 08:03am
What do you expect to happen when this government is bent on acting like Taliban's agent to the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 30, 2021 08:04am
This is just beginning, other Western countries will follow suit. This is the price, Pakistan is paying for their support to the Talibans.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Sep 30, 2021 08:07am
No need to be alarmed. USA is just desperate to shift blame. With a huge geopolitical shift of this region, USA is impotent now.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizvi
Sep 30, 2021 08:10am
She is 100% correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Sep 30, 2021 08:11am
Looks like Pakistan government got the message. Haven't heard from IK or SMQ urging rest of the world to recognise Taliban and unfreeze assets...etc,which They were doing on daily basis till yesterday.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 30, 2021 08:16am
As usual, US is showing their true colours and looking for excuses for their shameful defeat in Afghanistan. US also knows that their super power status is seriously dented by their ill prepared policies against China, Russia, Turkey, Iran and Pakistan. Don't worry, a new block will emerge soon that will have regional interests in mind along with peace and prosperity in the Asia.
Reply Recommend 0
TonJohn
Sep 30, 2021 08:18am
QUAD are in sync
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Sep 30, 2021 08:19am
Funny, we are alarmed! You couldn't see this elephant from a distance of a few feet... History repeats and will again as long as we consider US a friend.
Reply Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Sep 30, 2021 08:19am
Cost of" Absolutely Not ''
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 30, 2021 08:20am
How can we say administration of America is not against us when president of that country has no courtesy even to call PM or President if the principal of equals is taken
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 30, 2021 08:22am
American foreign policy is now China specific and it will tilt toward India
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Sep 30, 2021 08:23am
It's just a beginning of a very bumpy road for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan H. Jafri
Sep 30, 2021 08:24am
When you act like a kid after loosing on ground for no fault of the third party. These politicians will not sit back unless they try every attempt to attribute their own blunders to PAKISTAN. Hope good sense prevails and wisdom emerges from within.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Sep 30, 2021 08:25am
@Fastrack, then don’t worry. Why are you so depressed? Nothing will happen!
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 30, 2021 08:28am
China will use its diplomatic muscle and stave this off. This is just show for internal politics. Don’t worry.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Kazi
Sep 30, 2021 08:31am
Right or wrong, the US can create a lot of problems for us. I fear the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Badil Baloch
Sep 30, 2021 08:35am
Pakistan has to work on its economy thats all
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Sep 30, 2021 08:47am
being a US ally, Pakistan is paying an extraordinary heavy price.
Reply Recommend 0

