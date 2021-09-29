Dawn Logo

Maryam says leaked video Zubair's 'personal matter', he will continue to be her spokesman

Adnan SheikhPublished September 29, 2021 - Updated September 29, 2021 10:25pm
In this file photo, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks at a rally in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that a "leaked" video of senior party leader Mohammad Zubair was his "personal matter", adding that he would continue as her spokesperson.

She made the comment while talking to reporters in Lahore.

A video, which seemingly emerged on Sunday night, allegedly showed Zubair getting intimate with an unidentified woman. The video was among the top trends on Twitter.

A day later, Zubair termed the video "fake and doctored", saying it was a "new low" in politics.

Such private videos of anyone should not have come out, Maryam said today.

"Those who thought that Zubair would be removed from the post of spokesman after the video surfaced are wrong. He will continue to serve as Nawaz Sharif and my spokesperson."

Nawaz's return

Talking about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said she wanted her father to return to Pakistan before December but clarified that "it will not be possible because his health will be in danger [if he returns]".

Her comments about Nawaz's return come days after party leader Javed Latif claimed that the PML-N supremo would be arriving in the country this year and will become the prime minister for the fourth time — a claim immediately rebuffed by party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, who said Nawaz will only get a return flight booked when doctors in London give him a "clean health chit".

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

Maryam said her party desired to introduce a system of governance that ensured provision of justice to everyone and do away with a system in which "a three-time prime minister is dragged on the streets".

She said her son Junaid Safdar will not enter politics right now as he was studying law in the UK, adding that "Nawaz Sharif and I are enough in politics."

Responding to a query, Maryam said her party would take a decision soon on whether an extension for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was within the purview of the Constitution.

