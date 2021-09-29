Pakistan suffered losses of billions due to 'fake' marriage cases against me: Meera

Actor Meera on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan and its film industry had suffered losses worth "billions" due to the alleged fake marriage cases instituted against her.

"If these cases hadn't been filed against me, many films would have been on the set and perhaps the industry too would not have shut down," she said while speaking to reporters after the hearing of a case concerning her marriage to businessman Attiqueur Rehman.

"The funding that had to come into Pakistan, the investors who wanted to invest in Pakistan, the business community that used to support the Pakistan film industry, they all stepped back [due to the cases]," she added.

The issue of Meera's marriage to Rehman resurfaced in a Lahore sessions court today, with the actor once again pleading the court to declare the marriage invalid.

The court took up Meera's appeal against the May 2018 judgement of a family court, which had declared her nikahnama with Rehman valid and dismissed Meera's case against Rehman for forging the marriage certificate.

Taking the rostrum during the hearing, the actor spoke up in her defence.

"Judge sahib, I have been chasing justice for the last 10 years," a teary-eyed Meera told the judge. She said she had been "heard thoroughly" when she appeared before a court in the United States.

At one point during her testimony, the judge admonished Meera, asking her to lower her volume.

After hearing the initial statements, the judge summoned the lawyers from both sides to argue on the fresh evidence submitted by Meera to prove she hadn't married Rehman.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until October 5.

The case dates back to 2009, when Meera had filed a case against Rehman for forging their marriage certificate to show her as his wife only to grab her property.

The actress had said she had no relation with Rehman but he had been blackmailing her by claiming to be her husband. She alleged that the nikhanama "prepared" by the defendant was not verified by the union council concerned.

However, in May 2018, a family court in Lahore ruled that the suit moved by Meera nine years earlier was not based on truth and she was the wife of the defendant (Rehman). Still, the court cancelled the nikahnama on the basis of khula (cancellation of marriage) sought by Meera.

Meera had subsequently filed an appeal against the family court's decision.

Separately, Rehman had filed a private complaint before a judicial magistrate against Meera, accusing her of committing a crime by contracting marriage with Captain Naveed as she was still his (petitioner's) wife.

He said Meera wedded to Naveed without the dissolution of her previous marriage. He further accused Meera of occupying his house in DHA.