Dollar hits historic high at Rs170 in interbank market

Mutaher Khan | Dawn.comPublished September 29, 2021 - Updated September 29, 2021 01:07pm
The US Dollar on Wednesday continued its surge against the rupee on Wednesday. — AFP/File

The US Dollar continued its surge against the rupee on Wednesday, rising to a historic high of Rs170 in the interbank market.

The dollar was up 31 paisa in the interbank market and trading at around Rs170.27.

In the open market, it was up by 50 paisa and trading at around Rs172.30.

The rupee, which has been termed the worst-performing currency in Asia, seems to have opened the field for the bullish US dollar to move forward unchecked and erode the remaining value of the local currency.

The currency has been losing purchasing power fast in the domestic market as well, causing inflation that has badly hit the general public.

On August 26, 2020, the dollar hit Rs168.43. Then it started declining and reached Rs151.83 on May 14, 2021. However, the greenback started rising and has appreciated by 6.6 per cent and 9.9pc since June and May 14, 2021, respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had indicated earlier that the dollar could appreciate during the current financial year due to an expected higher current account deficit.

Last week, the central bank amended the prudential regulations to slow down speedy growth in imports which swelled to over $6 billion in August alone.

The SBP said the targeted step would help moderate demand growth in the economy, leading to slower import growth and thus supporting the balance of payments.

Currency dealers fear that the balance of payments could see a reverse trend as in the first two months (July-August) of FY22 the country recorded a current account deficit (CAD) of $2.29bn against $1.8bn in entire FY21 dipping from an all-time high of $20bn in FY18.

AAA
Sep 29, 2021 01:11pm
An obvious outcome of disastrous foreign policy, worst economic management and mega corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 29, 2021 01:13pm
The dollar was up 31 paisa in the interbank market and trading at around Rs170.27. Expected after Afghan effect. But this will revert back to 150 in a few weeks.
Reply Recommend 0
Kirmani
Sep 29, 2021 01:15pm
Sych high inflation and rupee plummeting to new lows every single day. I will vote for anyone but imran in the future. Anyone. This is too much
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Sep 29, 2021 01:16pm
next target 200rs ! get ready to pay more than what u got ! payback time !
Reply Recommend 0
Khan_ABC
Sep 29, 2021 01:20pm
I am not an economist, please clarify how come Afghan and Bangladesh local currencies are stronger than ours. We are a much better performing economy with and a nuclear state
Reply Recommend 0
TBT
Sep 29, 2021 01:24pm
@Zak, Expected after Afghan effect. But this will revert back to 150 in a few weeks. in days not weeks.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Sep 29, 2021 01:25pm
Thank you Khan Sb. You kept your promise to give us a Naya Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
oldest-profession
Sep 29, 2021 01:30pm
Yeah! Double century here we come
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 29, 2021 01:33pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every U.S. dollar, there is a wall.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Sep 29, 2021 01:34pm
Take action against currency smugglers in Quetta and Peshawar.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 29, 2021 01:51pm
result of successful, competent, honest policies
Reply Recommend 0
Ab ki baar....
Sep 29, 2021 02:00pm
"Economy on the right track" - PMIK
Reply Recommend 0

