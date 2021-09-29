Dawn Logo

Noor murder case: IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents, orders trial to be completed in 8 weeks

Tahir NaseerPublished September 29, 2021 - Updated September 29, 2021 01:05pm
In this file photo, Zahir Zakir Jaffer's parents are seen being brought to the court. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions filed by Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee — parents of Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case — and ruled that they would remain in jail until the completion of the trial.

Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict in the bail pleas and directed the trial court to complete the trial within eight weeks.

The court also instructed the police to submit the evidence in the case to the court.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Later, police broadened the scope of the investigation, adding four more sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, mainly related to abetment and concealing evidence. They also arrested Zahir's parents, as well as the family guards.

Zakir and Asmat were then remanded and sent to Adiala jail.

Meanwhile, their bail applications, along with those of Zahir and their household staff, were submitted to the court.

However, the bail applications of Zahir's parents were rejected by a sessions court, which noted in its "tentative assessment" that the suspects "not only caused abetment but also made utmost efforts to wipe off evidence".

Zakir had then filed a petition before the IHC against the dismissal of his post-arrest bail by the sessions court.

Meanwhile, the investigation revealed that Zahir had informed his father on July 20 about what he had done to the victim, and in response, the suspect's father had contacted Therapy Works — where Zahir reportedly worked as a counsellor — seeking their help in getting his son out of the house.

Officials had said at the time that the suspect's father asked the employees of Therapy Works to shift him to their clinic and declare that he was a patient as this would make his defence strong.

Earlier this month, the counsel for Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee had concluded his arguments on their bail petitions before the IHC. However, IHC Justice Aamer Farooq had reserved the verdict on the bail petitions.

Now with the rejection of their bail pleas, the court is set to frame charges against the suspects, including Zakir and Asmat, on October 6.

Violence against women
Pakistan

A Bostonian
Sep 29, 2021 01:08pm
Well done IHC.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 29, 2021 01:11pm
Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict in the bail pleas and directed the trial court to complete the trial within eight weeks. 8 weeks is too long, close it in 4 weeks and implement verdict within a week after.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 29, 2021 01:15pm
Bail dismissed. Court ordered trial court to complete trial within 8 weeks. That is very nice. Killer and his family must be allowed to explain their view point but there should not be any delay without any justification.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Salam
Sep 29, 2021 01:20pm
Don't let these killers out plz.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Sep 29, 2021 01:28pm
What these guys have done with that girl and with their lives as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 29, 2021 02:11pm
Will the case be finalized during the next eight weeks? Based on the past history, it is highly unlikely - it is regretful to say that there are double standards, one for rich and one for poor people. Justice must prevail and accused must be punished severely to set an example.
Reply Recommend 0

