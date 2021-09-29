Noor murder case: IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents, orders trial to be completed in 8 weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions filed by Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee — parents of Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case — and ruled that they would remain in jail until the completion of the trial.

Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict in the bail pleas and directed the trial court to complete the trial within eight weeks.

The court also instructed the police to submit the evidence in the case to the court.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Later, police broadened the scope of the investigation, adding four more sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, mainly related to abetment and concealing evidence. They also arrested Zahir's parents, as well as the family guards.

Zakir and Asmat were then remanded and sent to Adiala jail.

Meanwhile, their bail applications, along with those of Zahir and their household staff, were submitted to the court.

However, the bail applications of Zahir's parents were rejected by a sessions court, which noted in its "tentative assessment" that the suspects "not only caused abetment but also made utmost efforts to wipe off evidence".

Zakir had then filed a petition before the IHC against the dismissal of his post-arrest bail by the sessions court.

Meanwhile, the investigation revealed that Zahir had informed his father on July 20 about what he had done to the victim, and in response, the suspect's father had contacted Therapy Works — where Zahir reportedly worked as a counsellor — seeking their help in getting his son out of the house.

Officials had said at the time that the suspect's father asked the employees of Therapy Works to shift him to their clinic and declare that he was a patient as this would make his defence strong.

Earlier this month, the counsel for Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee had concluded his arguments on their bail petitions before the IHC. However, IHC Justice Aamer Farooq had reserved the verdict on the bail petitions.

Now with the rejection of their bail pleas, the court is set to frame charges against the suspects, including Zakir and Asmat, on October 6.