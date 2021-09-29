Dawn Logo

PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

Abdul Ghaffar | Dawn.comPublished September 29, 2021 - Updated September 29, 2021 11:15am
This file photo shows PCB chief executive Wasim Khan. — AP/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that chief executive Wasim Khan had handed in his resignation.

In a statement, the cricket board said that the Board of Governors will meet later today to consider the matter.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Khan had begun his stint as the board's executive on a three-year contract in 2019. His contract was expiring in February next year.

An MBA from Warwick Business School, he is also a former professional cricketer. He played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001, during which he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire.

He also played in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim scored 2,835 runs with five centuries and 17 half-centuries, with a highest score of 181.

Khan's resignation comes as newly appointed PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has called for a complete overhaul of the system. At his inaugural press conference, he had called for resetting Pakistan cricket's compass and direction.

It also comes after head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their posts with the 2021 T20 World Cup just around the corner.

Misbah had cited bio-secure bubbles as the reason behind his decision to quit while Waqar had said it was a "straightforward decision" for him after learning of Misbah's plans.

The pair still had a year each left in their contracts after being appointed in September 2019.

'Another sad news for Pakistani cricket'

Khan's resignation drew mixed responses. Journalist Fazal Abbas called the development "another sad news" from Pakistan cricket and requested the PCB chairman to not accept Khan's resignation.

Sports anchor Shoaib Jatt, however, described Khan's tenure as a "black time" and said he played many bad moves.

Journalist Wajahat Kazmi said Khan had tendered his resignation "as anticipated".

Comments (12)
Solangi
Sep 29, 2021 10:47am
An unfruitful tenure! No IL and RR can appoint their buddies again!
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Sep 29, 2021 10:48am
This is just beginning...More to come courtesy Ramiz Raja...
Reply Recommend 0
kashi
Sep 29, 2021 10:56am
so whats next...
Reply Recommend 0
GhabranaHain
Sep 29, 2021 10:56am
Ramiz has now a free hand. His accountability will now be even more intense.
Reply Recommend 0
Murthy
Sep 29, 2021 10:57am
Everybody who is somebody is resigning.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Sep 29, 2021 11:01am
PCB has become funny organization, join and leave.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Sep 29, 2021 11:02am
Yesterday's news PM not happy with team selection, this is kind of interferences going on, real decision makers were others, should have resigned alot earlier.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Sep 29, 2021 11:02am
This is not a good development. Wasim was a good chap
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 29, 2021 11:03am
Internal turmoil in PCB, just at the most critical juncture.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Siddiqui
Sep 29, 2021 11:12am
scapegoat. new PCB chief will be nominated by the powers that be.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 29, 2021 11:13am
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Sep 29, 2021 11:14am
Atleast he is now stress free...let others clean the mess
Reply Recommend 0

