PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that chief executive Wasim Khan had handed in his resignation.

In a statement, the cricket board said that the Board of Governors will meet later today to consider the matter.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Khan had begun his stint as the board's executive on a three-year contract in 2019. His contract was expiring in February next year.

An MBA from Warwick Business School, he is also a former professional cricketer. He played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001, during which he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire.

He also played in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim scored 2,835 runs with five centuries and 17 half-centuries, with a highest score of 181.

Khan's resignation comes as newly appointed PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has called for a complete overhaul of the system. At his inaugural press conference, he had called for resetting Pakistan cricket's compass and direction.

It also comes after head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their posts with the 2021 T20 World Cup just around the corner.

Misbah had cited bio-secure bubbles as the reason behind his decision to quit while Waqar had said it was a "straightforward decision" for him after learning of Misbah's plans.

The pair still had a year each left in their contracts after being appointed in September 2019.

'Another sad news for Pakistani cricket'

Khan's resignation drew mixed responses. Journalist Fazal Abbas called the development "another sad news" from Pakistan cricket and requested the PCB chairman to not accept Khan's resignation.

Sports anchor Shoaib Jatt, however, described Khan's tenure as a "black time" and said he played many bad moves.

Journalist Wajahat Kazmi said Khan had tendered his resignation "as anticipated".