PCB accepts CEO Wasim Khan's resignation

The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday "unanimously accepted" the resignation of chief executive Wasim Khan.

Khan had joined the PCB on a three-year contract on Feb 1, 2019. He had tendered his resignation from the post earlier in the day which the PCB's BoG accepted in its virtual meeting.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja commended Khan for his "excellent leadership and decision-making during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure cricket remained unaffected and continued to be played at the domestic and international levels."

“The PCB owes Wasim Khan a debt of gratitude for his good leadership and we wish him well in his future plans and career endeavours,” Raja said.

In his statement following his resignation, Khan said it was an honour to serve the PCB, adding that "it was hugely satisfying to see Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the PSL during the last two years."

Explaining the reason for his resignation, he said: “With a five-year strategy in place, new domestic structure in its third season and the investment in women’s cricket in an upward direction, I feel it is the right time to move on and reunite with my young family."

He also conveyed his best wishes to the new PCB chief, saying, "I am sure there will be exciting times ahead for Pakistan Cricket under his leadership.”

Khan is an MBA from Warwick Business School and is also a former professional cricketer. He played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001, during which he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire.

He also played in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim scored 2,835 runs with five centuries and 17 half-centuries, with the highest score of 181.

Khan's resignation comes as newly appointed PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has called for a complete overhaul of the system. At his inaugural press conference, he had called for resetting Pakistan cricket's compass and direction.

Read: Pakistan cricket's compass needs a reset, says Ramiz Raja after becoming new PCB chairman

It also comes after head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their posts with the 2021 T20 World Cup just around the corner.

Misbah had cited bio-secure bubbles as the reason behind his decision to quit while Waqar had said it was a "straightforward decision" for him after learning of Misbah's plans.

The pair still had a year each left in their contracts after being appointed in September 2019.

'Another sad news for Pakistani cricket'

Khan's resignation drew mixed responses. Journalist Fazal Abbas called the development "another sad news" from Pakistan cricket and requested the PCB chairman to not accept Khan's resignation.

Sports anchor Shoaib Jatt, however, described Khan's tenure as a "black time" and said he played many bad moves.

Journalist Wajahat Kazmi said Khan had tendered his resignation "as anticipated".