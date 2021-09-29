Dawn Logo

PCB accepts CEO Wasim Khan's resignation

Abdul Ghaffar | Dawn.com | Imran SiddiquePublished September 29, 2021 - Updated September 29, 2021 05:39pm
This file photo shows PCB chief executive Wasim Khan. — AP/File
This file photo shows PCB chief executive Wasim Khan. — AP/File

The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday "unanimously accepted" the resignation of chief executive Wasim Khan.

Khan had joined the PCB on a three-year contract on Feb 1, 2019. He had tendered his resignation from the post earlier in the day which the PCB's BoG accepted in its virtual meeting.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja commended Khan for his "excellent leadership and decision-making during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure cricket remained unaffected and continued to be played at the domestic and international levels."

“The PCB owes Wasim Khan a debt of gratitude for his good leadership and we wish him well in his future plans and career endeavours,” Raja said.

In his statement following his resignation, Khan said it was an honour to serve the PCB, adding that "it was hugely satisfying to see Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the PSL during the last two years."

Explaining the reason for his resignation, he said: “With a five-year strategy in place, new domestic structure in its third season and the investment in women’s cricket in an upward direction, I feel it is the right time to move on and reunite with my young family."

He also conveyed his best wishes to the new PCB chief, saying, "I am sure there will be exciting times ahead for Pakistan Cricket under his leadership.”

Khan is an MBA from Warwick Business School and is also a former professional cricketer. He played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001, during which he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire.

He also played in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim scored 2,835 runs with five centuries and 17 half-centuries, with the highest score of 181.

Khan's resignation comes as newly appointed PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has called for a complete overhaul of the system. At his inaugural press conference, he had called for resetting Pakistan cricket's compass and direction.

Read: Pakistan cricket's compass needs a reset, says Ramiz Raja after becoming new PCB chairman

It also comes after head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their posts with the 2021 T20 World Cup just around the corner.

Misbah had cited bio-secure bubbles as the reason behind his decision to quit while Waqar had said it was a "straightforward decision" for him after learning of Misbah's plans.

The pair still had a year each left in their contracts after being appointed in September 2019.

'Another sad news for Pakistani cricket'

Khan's resignation drew mixed responses. Journalist Fazal Abbas called the development "another sad news" from Pakistan cricket and requested the PCB chairman to not accept Khan's resignation.

Sports anchor Shoaib Jatt, however, described Khan's tenure as a "black time" and said he played many bad moves.

Journalist Wajahat Kazmi said Khan had tendered his resignation "as anticipated".

Comments (33)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tariq Raza
Sep 29, 2021 10:37am
good riddance. one fiasco after another during his tenure.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 29, 2021 10:40am
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan Najam
Sep 29, 2021 10:42am
Very Sad! Board of Governors should ask him to continue with full authority. InshaAllah Tala. Ameen.
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Sep 29, 2021 10:47am
An unfruitful tenure! No IL and RR can appoint their buddies again!
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Sep 29, 2021 10:48am
This is just beginning...More to come courtesy Ramiz Raja...
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 29, 2021 10:49am
Rightfully so. You don’t need a CEO when Chairman makes all decisions himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Sep 29, 2021 10:50am
Lets be honest, he was pretty useless!! Good luck in your career ahead Mr Wasim
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Tahir
Sep 29, 2021 10:51am
That is really a sad news! Wasim you need to stay, nothing that happened is your fault. We need professional like you in such tough times!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan
Sep 29, 2021 10:51am
good decision to say the least, I hope that another expat of foreigner is not hired once again.....
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Sep 29, 2021 10:55am
No body likes Wasim Raja....
Reply Recommend 0
kashi
Sep 29, 2021 10:56am
so whats next...
Reply Recommend 0
GhabranaHain
Sep 29, 2021 10:56am
Ramiz has now a free hand. His accountability will now be even more intense.
Reply Recommend 0
Murthy
Sep 29, 2021 10:57am
Everybody who is somebody is resigning.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Sep 29, 2021 11:01am
PCB has become funny organization, join and leave.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Sep 29, 2021 11:01am
So he kept on lingering on this postion for the last many years just because he was also a product of UK?
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Sep 29, 2021 11:02am
Yesterday's news PM not happy with team selection, this is kind of interferences going on, real decision makers were others, should have resigned alot earlier.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Sep 29, 2021 11:02am
This is not a good development. Wasim was a good chap
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 29, 2021 11:03am
Internal turmoil in PCB, just at the most critical juncture.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Siddiqui
Sep 29, 2021 11:12am
scapegoat. new PCB chief will be nominated by the powers that be.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 29, 2021 11:13am
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Sep 29, 2021 11:14am
Atleast he is now stress free...let others clean the mess
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 29, 2021 11:15am
Another nail in coffin
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Raza
Sep 29, 2021 11:27am
New chairman, CEO gone, head coach gone, bowling coach gone and T20 World Cup less than a month away. Wow.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 29, 2021 11:37am
Thank you Wasim Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Sep 29, 2021 11:40am
Nice brave decision taken by Rameez Raja. Complete over haul in PCB was needed.
Reply Recommend 0
JAQ
Sep 29, 2021 11:41am
Now Wasim Akram should be appointed. Mushtaq as a Bowling coach. 1992 World Cup squab keeps getting stronger and getting hold of it.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 29, 2021 11:53am
Great decision, a complete cleanup is required. Thank you Ramiz
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 29, 2021 12:52pm
Great decision by Ramiz Raja.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 29, 2021 12:59pm
Good Decision. An era of Cricket Diplomacy is Closed.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 29, 2021 01:42pm
Good. PCB needs to be cleaned up from these kinds.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Bukhari
Sep 29, 2021 01:43pm
Our cricket is on roller coaster, will come stronger, IA.
Reply Recommend 0
Ab ki baar....
Sep 29, 2021 01:59pm
The series cancellations must have broken his heart
Reply Recommend 0
G.Man
Sep 29, 2021 02:09pm
Brilliant!
Reply Recommend 0

