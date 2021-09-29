Dawn Logo

Mother and son reunited in Bangladesh after 70 years

AFPPublished September 29, 2021 - Updated September 29, 2021 10:13am
Abdul Kuddus Munsi (left) has not seen his mother (right) in about 70 years. — AFP
DHAKA: A Bangladeshi man in his 80s has been reunited with his nearly 100-year-old mother after about 70 years thanks to social media.

Abdul Kuddus Munsi was sent to live with his uncle when he was about 10, but lost touch with his family after running away and being adopted by two sisters.

“This is the happiest day of my life,” the 82-year-old said from Brahmanbaria, the eastern border district where he was born in 1939.

In April a businessman posted a video of Kuddus on Facebook, appealing for help finding his parents. All Kuddus could remember about his first decade was the name of his parents and his village.

A distant relative in the village spotted the post and informed Kuddus that his mother, Mongola Nessa, thought to be in her late 90s, was still alive.

So Kuddus — himself a father to three grown-up sons and five daughters — travelled about 350 kilometres (220 miles) from the western city of Rajshahi, to end the decades of estrangement.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2021

ImranA
Sep 29, 2021 10:22am
Wow
Walid
Sep 29, 2021 10:23am
Look at the emotions on the face of mother. Priceless. I am in tears and am happy.
Amit Dangwal
Sep 29, 2021 10:28am
What a story.
Integrity
Sep 29, 2021 10:28am
Where is Emad!
Kamal
Sep 29, 2021 11:05am
My eyes are moist. Thanks dawn for giving platform to such stories.
