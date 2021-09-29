Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 29, 2021

Pakistani American to head prestigious US physicians’ college

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished September 29, 2021 - Updated September 29, 2021 09:49am
A file photo of Dr Omar Atiq. — APP/File
A file photo of Dr Omar Atiq. — APP/File

WASHINGTON: A Pakistani American physician, Dr Omar Atiq, has been nominated as the next president of the American College of Physicians (ACP). He is the only candidate.

The election, though single-slate, will take place in January 2022.

Dr Atiq is the first physician of Pakistani descent and only the second international medical graduate to be selected for this position.

“A proud and historic moment for the Pakistani American community,” Pakistan’s US envoy Asad Majeed Khan said in a tweet. “We acknowledge and appreciate this outstanding professional achievement.”

Dr Atiq, a professor of medicine and otolaryngology — head and neck surgery — is based in Arkansas. In December 2019, he wiped away $650,000 in debt for nearly 200 of his patients with cancer. Dr Atiq sent out a holiday greeting to these patients before Christmas, letting them know their outstanding payments would be cleared.

In April 2019, Dr Atiq was named chair of ACP’s Board of Governors. He has been a fellow of ACP since 1993. The fellowship is an honorary designation that recognises ongoing individual service and contributions to the practice of medicine.

Dr Atiq serves on the Arkansas State Medical Board and previously was president of the Arkansas Medical Society. He has also served a four-year term as governor of the Arkansas Chapter of ACP.

Dr Atiq earned his medical degree from the Khyber Medical College, University of Peshawar, Pakistan. He is board-certified in medical oncology, haematology and internal medicine.

The American College of Physicians is the largest medical specialty organisation in the United States with members in more than 145 countries worldwide. ACP membership includes 154,000 internal medicine physicians (internists), related subspecialists and medical students.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 29, 2021 10:19am
What the benefit to Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
DragonsDeg
Sep 29, 2021 10:40am
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, keep burning in your hate
Reply Recommend 0
Wow
Sep 29, 2021 10:41am
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, Pakistanis are proud as he is of Pakistan origin. This highlights the talent of Pakistan abroad and encourages others to try and flourish at the highest level. It has a trickle down effect.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 29, 2021 10:53am
Very proud of you Dr Atiq
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 29, 2021 10:54am
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, “ What the benefit to Pakistan?” What a silly question
Reply Recommend 0
Ziauddin Khan
Sep 29, 2021 10:55am
Well done Dr. Atiq, and congrats... Indeed a very proud moment for all of us here in Pakistan, and the world over for all Pakistanis. Regards. Zia
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Weddings with a difference
Updated 29 Sep 2021

Weddings with a difference

South Asian weddings, with their rituals and multi-day celebrations, are particularly amenable to image-making.
New evictions?
29 Sep 2021

New evictions?

Machhar Colony is next on the list of demolitions.
Curbing media independence
Updated 28 Sep 2021

Curbing media independence

The way forward rests in working with the media and accepting its responsibility and rights provided by the Constitution.

Editorial

An olive branch
Updated 29 Sep 2021

An olive branch

It is high time to establish a more productive relationship.
29 Sep 2021

Respite for Sharifs

A BRITISH court’s order to unfreeze two bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his younger son Suleman after the...
29 Sep 2021

No funds for Fata

IT has been a little over three years now since the Federally Administered Tribal Areas were merged in KP with the...
Intra-party discord
Updated 28 Sep 2021

Intra-party discord

It remains unclear whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is on board with the efforts of his younger brother.
28 Sep 2021

Auto finance revisions

THE State Bank’s decision to revise its prudential regulations governing consumer financing to limit car sales is ...
28 Sep 2021

Karachi tax collection

THE Sindh government’s decision to collect two municipal taxes through electricity bills from consumers only in...