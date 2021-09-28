Dawn Logo

Security forces kill 10 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished September 28, 2021 - Updated September 28, 2021 10:40pm
Security forces carry out a search operation in this file photo. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
Security forces killed 10 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the South Waziristan tribal district, the military's media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted the operation after receiving information that terrorists were present in a hideout in the area.

During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists, including four commanders, were killed, it said. Moreover, weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered, it added.

"All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs (improvised explosive devices), conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district," the statement said.

"Pakistan Army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," it reiterated.

FC soldier martyred

In a separate incident, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and another injured after terrorists targeted a check post from across the Iran border.

In a statement, the ISPR said that terrorists had targeted the FC check post in the Chukab area of Balochistan from across the Pakistan-Iran border using small arms. As a result, Sepoy Maqbool Shah was martyred while another soldier was injured, it added.

The statement further said that Iranian authorities had been informed of the incident.

Pakistan and Iran share a 959-km-long border. Officials of the two countries had met in August to discuss border issues during a meeting of the Permanent Border Committee which was held in the Iranian border town of Mir Javeh, adjacent to Taftan in Chagai district.

They had held a similar meeting in June, during which it was decided that security would be increased along the Pak-Iran border between Taftan and Mir Javeh ahead of the Iranian presidential election.

