Pakistani company Systems Ltd makes it to Forbes 'under $1bn' list for second year in a row

Lahore-based information technology company Systems Limited has been included in the Forbes list of Asia's Best Under A Billion for the second year in a row.

The annual list recognises 200 top-performing small and mid-sized listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion.

In a statement, Systems Limited said the inclusion in the list for the second year in a row was of "utmost importance" and highlighted the company's consistent composite scores.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO and Managing Director of Systems Limited, Asif Peer said, "The fact that Systems Limited was included [for] the second time on the list speaks volumes of our approach towards customer-centricity, employee ownership, inclusivity, and persistence."

The company has been able to deploy an inclusive ecosystem that is able to maintain tremendous performance parameters, he added.

According to the statement, Systems Limited also won the Microsoft Business Application 2021/2022 Inner Circle award earlier this year and made it to the top one per cent of global Technology Partners for Microsoft Business Applications. In addition to this, it also won the President IT award at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry IT Awards in June.

Systems Limited also became the country's first technology company to cross Rs100bn market capitalisation, the statement said.

Founded in 1977, Systems Limited Pakistan has the distinction of being the country's first software technology company, according to the statement.

This year's Asia's Best Under A Billion list also included another Pakistani company, Highnoon Laboratories.

One of Pakistan's largest and fast-growing companies, Highnoon made it to the list for the second time. The last time it was included on the list was in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Company chairman Tausif Khan described the honour as one of the most defining and celebratory moments for the company ever. "It shows that the company is on the right track," he said.