PCB appoints Tania Mallick as Head of Women's Cricket

Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new Head of Women's Cricket and is set to take charge from October 1, according to a PCB press release.

Mallick has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who had given up her additional responsibilities earlier in May to focus exclusively on selection matters.

Mallick has a master's degree from the Lahore University of Management Sciences. She represented Pakistan in the Seoul Asian Games in 1986 and was the national champion in 1987-88.

"She is the vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association since 2010, vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association and is currently serving as a member of Pakistan Olympic Association’s Education and Women’s Commissions," the press release reads.

Apart from her sports-related endeavours, she has also worked in the World Bank's women development projects as well as many multinational organisations.

Her appointment came two weeks after former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja became the new PCB chairman after being elected "unanimously and unopposed" on September 13.

“I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off the field," Raja was quoted as telling the other board members in a PCB press release.