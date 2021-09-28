Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 28, 2021

PCB appoints Tania Mallick as Head of Women's Cricket

Dawn.comPublished September 28, 2021 - Updated September 28, 2021 03:34pm
Pakistan Cricket Board Head of Women's Cricket Tania Mallick — Photo courtesy PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board Head of Women's Cricket Tania Mallick — Photo courtesy PCB

Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new Head of Women's Cricket and is set to take charge from October 1, according to a PCB press release.

Mallick has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who had given up her additional responsibilities earlier in May to focus exclusively on selection matters.

Mallick has a master's degree from the Lahore University of Management Sciences. She represented Pakistan in the Seoul Asian Games in 1986 and was the national champion in 1987-88.

"She is the vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association since 2010, vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association and is currently serving as a member of Pakistan Olympic Association’s Education and Women’s Commissions," the press release reads.

Apart from her sports-related endeavours, she has also worked in the World Bank's women development projects as well as many multinational organisations.

Her appointment came two weeks after former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja became the new PCB chairman after being elected "unanimously and unopposed" on September 13.

“I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off the field," Raja was quoted as telling the other board members in a PCB press release.

Cricket
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Victim syndrome
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Victim syndrome

Narratives of victimhood are self-denigrating and disempowering and also undermine national confidence.

Editorial

Intra-party discord
Updated 28 Sep 2021

Intra-party discord

It remains unclear whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is on board with the efforts of his younger brother.
28 Sep 2021

Auto finance revisions

THE State Bank’s decision to revise its prudential regulations governing consumer financing to limit car sales is ...
28 Sep 2021

Karachi tax collection

THE Sindh government’s decision to collect two municipal taxes through electricity bills from consumers only in...
Phasing out coal
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Phasing out coal

Move affords Pakistan an opportunity to renegotiate its deals with Beijing to convert them into cheaper, clean energy projects.
27 Sep 2021

Poor online score

A RECENT report by Freedom House, the US-based watchdog that assesses democratic trends around the world, has placed...
27 Sep 2021

Child’s mental capacity

CONVERTING to another faith is one of the most consequential decisions an individual can make in their lifetime. It...