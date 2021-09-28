Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 28, 2021

Heavy rainfall expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh as cyclone 'Gulab' looms: Met office

Dawn.comPublished September 28, 2021 - Updated September 28, 2021 03:17pm
In this file photo, clouds are seen in the background of a rickshaw in Karachi. — Dawn/File
In this file photo, clouds are seen in the background of a rickshaw in Karachi. — Dawn/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm in Karachi and other areas of Sindh under a low-pressure system from cyclone "Gulab" that is expected to regain intensity in the Northeast Arabian Sea from Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Met department, widespread thunderstorms along with scattered heavy rainfall is expected in different parts of Sindh, including Karachi, from Tuesday till Oct 2 before the system gains further intensity.

The new weather system is currently lying over central India and is likely to track in the northwest direction (towards Indian Gujarat area) and expected to reemerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea with regained intensity due to favourable environmental conditions, according to the Met office.

Other cities that are likely to be impacted by the low-pressure system include Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki.

The advisory said torrential rains could generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Lasbela. Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbut and Jiwani, while windstorms may cause damage to vulnerable structures.

Last week, heavy rain lashed parts of Karachi, leaving roads flooded, cars submerged and commuters struggling to reach their destinations.

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed numerous areas, especially in the city's Central district, inundated with rainwater and vehicles submerged up to their wheels. A large truck could be seen lying on its side near Nagan Chowrangi as residents waded through the water with their motorcycles and cars.

The Met office also warned that sea conditions would remain "very rough" with occasional high surges and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from Sep 30 (Thursday) till Oct 3 (Saturday).

Gulab is the third cyclone of 2021 after Tauktae and Yaas and its name was proposed by Pakistan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kashi
Sep 28, 2021 03:49pm
what our govt has prepared for this sort of storm
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Victim syndrome
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Victim syndrome

Narratives of victimhood are self-denigrating and disempowering and also undermine national confidence.

Editorial

Intra-party discord
Updated 28 Sep 2021

Intra-party discord

It remains unclear whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is on board with the efforts of his younger brother.
28 Sep 2021

Auto finance revisions

THE State Bank’s decision to revise its prudential regulations governing consumer financing to limit car sales is ...
28 Sep 2021

Karachi tax collection

THE Sindh government’s decision to collect two municipal taxes through electricity bills from consumers only in...
Phasing out coal
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Phasing out coal

Move affords Pakistan an opportunity to renegotiate its deals with Beijing to convert them into cheaper, clean energy projects.
27 Sep 2021

Poor online score

A RECENT report by Freedom House, the US-based watchdog that assesses democratic trends around the world, has placed...
27 Sep 2021

Child’s mental capacity

CONVERTING to another faith is one of the most consequential decisions an individual can make in their lifetime. It...