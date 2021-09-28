Pakistan flag returned from space journey handed over to Pakistan embassy in Beijing

Pakistan's national flag, which was carried to China's space station onboard the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, was handed over to the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing at a ceremony at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).

The national flags of Pakistan and China were sent by China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) to outer space to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The flags were sent aboard the Long March-2F carrier rocket on June 17, 2021 and returned via Shenzhou-12, China's manned spacecraft after staying in space for three months.

Read more: Pakistan to send its first person to space in 2022, says Fawad Chaudhry

The Shnezhou-12 space mission carried three Chinese astronauts to space for building Tiangong, a Chinese space station which is expected to be completed next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque congratulated CMSA, CAST and other Chinese research institutions for the successful manned space mission.

He said the space journey of national flags of the two countries was a special demonstration of a unique friendship between Pakistan and China and a befitting way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Recalling the "excellent" bilateral cooperation between the two countries in outer space ventures, Moin said the two sides were engaged in regular technology transfer and exchange of experts and delegations for deepening their cooperation in the field of space exploration and discovery.

He expressed confidence that China and Pakistan would further build on their cooperation in space exploration in the future for joint benefit and experience sharing.

The event was also attended by Zhao Xiaojin, Secretary of the China Academy of Space Technology, Hao Chun, Director General of China Manned Space Agency, Yang Liwei, Deputy Chief Designer of China Manned Space Programme and leading scientists and experts.