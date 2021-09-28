Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq suffers heart attack in Lahore

Former Pakistan captain and ex-chief selector Inzamamul Haq was admitted to a hospital in Lahore after suffering a heart attack, it emerged late on Monday.

Speaking to Dawn.com, his agent said that the 51-year-old had been brought to the hospital after experiencing heart pain.

He said that the cricketer had undergone an angioplasty and had a stent put in. The agent, who asked to remain anonymous, said that Inzamam was stable and under observation.

He said that he was hopeful that Inzamam would be discharged soon.

The news of the cricketer's ailing health started trending on Twitter and citizens, as well as sporting stars, were quick to wish him a speedy recovery.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan called Inzamam a "legend" and the "pride of Pakistan".

Sarfaraz Ahmed also prayed for his speedy recovery.

Cricket presenter Vikram Sathaye said: "Get well soon #inzamamulhaq! Cricket still needs your calming influence a lot."

Commentator Harsha Bhogle wished hoped he would recover completely and remain a part of cricket for "many, many years".

According to ESPNcricinfo, Inzamam is Pakistan's highest run-scorer in ODIs with 11,701 runs in 375 matches, and their third-highest in Tests with 8,829 runs in 119 matches. He was also among the country's most successful captains.

He retired from the international game in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019.