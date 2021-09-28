Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 28, 2021

Macron hit with egg during visit to trade fair

AFPPublished September 28, 2021 - Updated September 28, 2021 08:26am
French President Emmanuel Macron meets visitors during his visit to the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon on September 27. — Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron meets visitors during his visit to the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon on September 27. — Reuters

LYON: A man pelted French President Emm­anuel Macron with an egg while he was visiting a restaurant and hotel trade fair in the south-eastern city of Lyon on Monday.

The egg hit his shoulder, but bounced off without breaking.

The assailant was quickly subdued and removed from the room, with Macron saying he would try to speak with him later.

“If he has something to tell me, let him come,” Macron said at the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA). “I’ll go see him afterwards.”

It was a startling disturbance of the warm welcome by fair attendees for the centrist president, not least after he announced that restaurant tips paid by credit card would no longer be taxed.

Eggs from irate protesters are a common occupational hazard for French politicians, and Macron is no exception.

When he was still a candidate for the presidency in 2017, an egg exploded against his head during a crowd visit at the national agriculture fair in Paris.

More recently, a man slapped him across the face while he was shaking hands with well-wishers in the southern city of Valence in June.

The 28-year-old man, who told a court he sympathised with the anti-government “yellow vest” protests of 2018 and 2019, was sentenced to four months in prison.

Macron’s security detail is expected to be on high alert in coming months as the centrist leader multiplies his public appearances ahead of a widely expected re-election campaign.

So far he has not officially declared his candidacy for another five-year term in voting set for April.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anonymouseee
Sep 28, 2021 09:01am
Serves him right.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Sep 28, 2021 09:32am
Those who dont like democracies, should move to countries that dont have it.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 28, 2021 09:40am
Feels the power of 1.5 billion Muslims.
Reply Recommend 0
Jon Rushell
Sep 28, 2021 09:51am
@Saleem, yes , go to afganistan or seriya to feel it more.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Sep 28, 2021 09:54am
these guys shd be happy that they are let go after interrogation than disappear if it had happened in ideal lands
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Victim syndrome
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Victim syndrome

Narratives of victimhood are self-denigrating and disempowering and also undermine national confidence.

Editorial

Intra-party discord
Updated 28 Sep 2021

Intra-party discord

It remains unclear whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is on board with the efforts of his younger brother.
28 Sep 2021

Auto finance revisions

THE State Bank’s decision to revise its prudential regulations governing consumer financing to limit car sales is ...
28 Sep 2021

Karachi tax collection

THE Sindh government’s decision to collect two municipal taxes through electricity bills from consumers only in...
Phasing out coal
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Phasing out coal

Move affords Pakistan an opportunity to renegotiate its deals with Beijing to convert them into cheaper, clean energy projects.
27 Sep 2021

Poor online score

A RECENT report by Freedom House, the US-based watchdog that assesses democratic trends around the world, has placed...
27 Sep 2021

Child’s mental capacity

CONVERTING to another faith is one of the most consequential decisions an individual can make in their lifetime. It...