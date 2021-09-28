Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 28, 2021

Police reject claims female student died in Quetta due to baton charge

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished September 28, 2021 - Updated September 28, 2021 09:13am
Police have rejected the claim of some social media activists that the death of a female student who participated in a rally of students recently held in Quetta. — Dawn/File
Police have rejected the claim of some social media activists that the death of a female student who participated in a rally of students recently held in Quetta. — Dawn/File

QUETTA: Police have rejected the claim of some social media activists that the death of a female student who participated in a rally of students recently held in Quetta against alleged irregularities in the online entry test for admission to Bolan Medical College, was caused by baton charge and shelling of tear gas by the police.

A spokesperson for the police said that the female student, identified as Hani Baloch, had died of natural causes.

Over 50 students from different districts of Balochistan were taken into custody and several others were injured after police baton-charged them for staging a sit-in at the city’s Edhi Chowk on Sept 8.

After the death of the female student, some social media activists belonging to different political and student organisations claimed that Hani Baloch died from injuries she received during the baton charge.

The police’s spokesperson termed such claims fabricated and propaganda against the police.

Aurangzeb, a cousin of Hani Baloch, who is the central information secretary of the Baloch Students Organisation, also rejected the claims that she died at a result of the police’s baton charge. He said his cousin was not feeling well for some time.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Victim syndrome
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Victim syndrome

Narratives of victimhood are self-denigrating and disempowering and also undermine national confidence.

Editorial

Intra-party discord
Updated 28 Sep 2021

Intra-party discord

It remains unclear whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is on board with the efforts of his younger brother.
28 Sep 2021

Auto finance revisions

THE State Bank’s decision to revise its prudential regulations governing consumer financing to limit car sales is ...
28 Sep 2021

Karachi tax collection

THE Sindh government’s decision to collect two municipal taxes through electricity bills from consumers only in...
Phasing out coal
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Phasing out coal

Move affords Pakistan an opportunity to renegotiate its deals with Beijing to convert them into cheaper, clean energy projects.
27 Sep 2021

Poor online score

A RECENT report by Freedom House, the US-based watchdog that assesses democratic trends around the world, has placed...
27 Sep 2021

Child’s mental capacity

CONVERTING to another faith is one of the most consequential decisions an individual can make in their lifetime. It...