Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 28, 2021

Govt plans to get Tarin elected to Senate

Khaleeq KianiPublished September 28, 2021 - Updated September 28, 2021 08:26am
This file photo shows Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin speaking in the National Assembly. — Photo courtesy NA Twitter/File
This file photo shows Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin speaking in the National Assembly. — Photo courtesy NA Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has made up its mind to get Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin elected as senator, from Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to ensure continuity and stability in markets and to make an announcement ahead of formal Oct 4 negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of its programme for Pakistan.

Highly placed sources said the government would announce its plan for election of Mr Tarin from Punjab against Senator Ishaq Dar’s seat, which has virtually remained vacant in the absence of the PML-N’s former finance minister. Mr Dar has not taken oath because of his self-exile in the UK.

Sources close to Mr Tarin told Dawn that the finance minister had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday where it was decided to immediately announce his election plans. The first priority is to get him elected on Mr Dar’s seat, but a plan-B is also in place to get a Senate seat vacated from KP for his election because of some uncertainties. The senator vacating the seat from KP would be compensated through some other political adjustment.

The sources said that Mr Tarin’s election on Mr Dar’s seat could have uncertainties as it could be challenged in courts and stayed.

He will be elected on Ishaq Dar’s seat or a KP senator will vacate his seat for him

The formal announcement would be made much before the beginning of talks with the IMF on Oct 4 so that the Fund’s negotiating team and management has clarity of direction and certainty that certain understandings, commitments and agreements would be honoured by the head of the economic team as he would be there to implement them.

The sources, however, explained that even if the election process took some time, it would not matter as Mr Tarin would be made an adviser for five days and then sworn in as senator and finance minister as well. “They can’t afford to have uncertainty on the continuation of Mr Tarin,” he said.

Mr Tarin had been brushing aside uncertainty about his own future in the government and repeatedly said the prime minister had promised to make him a senator. The finance minister, whose constitutional tenure is ending on Oct 15, had also rejected uncertainty about his portfolio. “I am not going anywhere. I trust the prime minister who has promised to make me a senator,” he said last week.

The government on Sept 1 had promulgated the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021, making it binding upon the elected members to take oath as legislator within 60 days. The amendment has been made to Section 72 of the Elections Act 2017. According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, under the amendment, members will have to take oath within 40 days of the promulgation of this ordinance.

“In case of failure to take oath within the mandatory period, seats of elected members to Senate, assembly and local government will become vacant,” it said. Despite promulgation of the ordinance almost a month ago, its text has not been made available to the media.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Sep 28, 2021 08:33am
Someone thinks Tarin has done an magnificent job of reviving Pakistan's economy. IK only hires "competent" people.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Victim syndrome
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Victim syndrome

Narratives of victimhood are self-denigrating and disempowering and also undermine national confidence.

Editorial

Intra-party discord
Updated 28 Sep 2021

Intra-party discord

It remains unclear whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is on board with the efforts of his younger brother.
28 Sep 2021

Auto finance revisions

THE State Bank’s decision to revise its prudential regulations governing consumer financing to limit car sales is ...
28 Sep 2021

Karachi tax collection

THE Sindh government’s decision to collect two municipal taxes through electricity bills from consumers only in...
Phasing out coal
Updated 27 Sep 2021

Phasing out coal

Move affords Pakistan an opportunity to renegotiate its deals with Beijing to convert them into cheaper, clean energy projects.
27 Sep 2021

Poor online score

A RECENT report by Freedom House, the US-based watchdog that assesses democratic trends around the world, has placed...
27 Sep 2021

Child’s mental capacity

CONVERTING to another faith is one of the most consequential decisions an individual can make in their lifetime. It...