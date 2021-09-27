Dawn Logo

CTD detains two suspected militants linked with IS in Karachi

Imtiaz AliPublished September 27, 2021 - Updated September 27, 2021 02:46pm
The Counter-Terrorism Department has claimed the arrest of two uspects linked with the militant Islamic State. — AFP/File
The Counter-Terrorism Department has claimed the arrest of two uspects linked with the militant Islamic State. — AFP/File

The Counter-Terrorism Department and a federal intelligence agency carried out a joint raid at New Truck Stand on Karachi's Mauripur Road on Monday and detained two suspected militants linked with the Islamic State (IS) group, according to CTD official Mazhar Mashwani.

The official said the detained men had been identified as Naseemullah alias Naseem and Mohammed Isa alias Molvi Idris.

The CTD has claimed to have seized two pistols along with rounds from the custody of the held suspects.

According to Mashwani, the suspects were trained in Shorawak and Baramcha areas of Afghanistan and have expertise in the use of explosive material.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Naseemullah had married the daughters of two killed IS militants, namely Hafeez Pandrani and Mohammed Siddiq, Mashwani said, adding that both his wives were involved in the transport of weapons and explosive material to militants.

The officer added that Naseemullah had provided an explosive-laden Datsun vehicle to an IS militant, Abdullah Brohi, in Khuzdar in 2013.

The CTD had registered cases against both the detained men and they were being further interrogated, while relevant police stations had been approached for more information, the official said.

Monday's arrests follow the killing of 11 suspected IS militants by the CTD in Balochistan's Mastung area last month.

A CTD spokesperson had said at the time that a search operation had been conducted in Mastung on the basis of an intelligence report about the presence of suspected terrorists in a compound.

The security personnel had cordoned off the compound and asked the armed men to surrender, but they opened fire instead.

“After the heavy gun battle that ensued, 11 alleged terrorists were found dead in the compound, which they were using as their hideout,” the spokesperson had said.

He had added that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from the compound.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2021 02:46pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2021 02:59pm
According to Mashwani, the suspects were trained in Shorawak and Baramcha areas of Afghanistan and have expertise in the use of explosive material. Those two were well known indian terrorist traing camps.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2021 03:01pm
The CTD had registered cases against both the detained men and they were being further interrogated, With ' Tea and biscuits'!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2021 03:02pm
The CTD had registered cases against both the detained men and they were being further interrogated, Result '“After the heavy gun battle that ensued, 11 alleged terrorists were found dead in the compound, which they were using as their hideout,” the spokesperson had said.'
Reply Recommend 0

