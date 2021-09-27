Dawn Logo

PML-N's Mohammad Zubair denounces 'fake and doctored' video

Dawn.comPublished September 27, 2021 - Updated September 27, 2021 01:39pm
PML-N leader and spokesperson for party supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, Mohammad Zubair, addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair denounced on Monday what he termed a "new low" in politics after an alleged video of him and an unidentified women went viral on social media.

The video, which seemingly emerged on Sunday night, allegedly showed Zubair getting intimate with an unidentified woman. The video was among the top trends on Twitter.

In a statement issued early on Monday, the PML-N leader said: "This is no politics. In fact a new low."

He said that the video was "fake and doctored".

"Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor and shameful act."

Zubair, who served as the governor of Sindh during the PML-N government's tenure that ended in 2018, said he had served his country with honesty, integrity and commitment and would continue to raise his voice for its improvement.

Anchorperson Gharidah Farooqi tweeted that Zubair intended to conduct a forensic audit of the video.

Meanwhile, Dawn.com is trying to reach the PML-N leader for more details.

Earlier this year, the PML-N leader was embroiled in another controversy when reports had emerged that his daughter and son-in-law were inoculated out of turn even though they were neither health workers nor elderly.

At the time, a health department official had said the facilitator was suspended and an inquiry would be conducted.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) overseeing Pakistan's Covid-19 response and also happens to be Zubair's brother, had also taken note of the reports.

He had explained that during a meeting with an NCOC team led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Sindh government representatives were "strictly pressed for vaccination of health workers only".

Comments (20)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2021 01:41pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster and trickster.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Sep 27, 2021 01:47pm
The latest clip from Calibri video production center.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 27, 2021 01:47pm
What else can he say when such video surfaces? Denial is the best option.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 27, 2021 01:48pm
No one accepts such wrongdoing!!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 27, 2021 01:48pm
He looks the type!
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Amjad
Sep 27, 2021 01:48pm
As you sow, so shall you reap!
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 27, 2021 01:49pm
I never expected this person could be such full of filth.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Sep 27, 2021 01:50pm
As if we expected you to accept and held accountable.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Sep 27, 2021 01:50pm
Wait for PM videos at some time.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Sep 27, 2021 01:51pm
The game of agencies is on. Perhaps IK next.
Reply Recommend 0
Ben Melbourne
Sep 27, 2021 01:55pm
Trap by PTI, there will no opposition left in the country soon !
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Sep 27, 2021 01:56pm
Sure you would deny it who wouldn't.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 27, 2021 01:57pm
@Arshad, Your PM Modi too?
Reply Recommend 0
Yamallah
Sep 27, 2021 02:00pm
He can deny it but that’s him in the vid 100%
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 27, 2021 02:04pm
@Arshad, Why not yours?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Saeed
Sep 27, 2021 02:06pm
Maryam Safdar should stop maligning.
Reply Recommend 0
Stargazer
Sep 27, 2021 02:08pm
His wife can be and will be the best judge
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 27, 2021 02:10pm
There are family traits that can never be violated by decent and respectable persons.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Sep 27, 2021 02:11pm
The mufti Aziz defense.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 27, 2021 02:12pm
What else to expect from pti.
Reply Recommend 0

