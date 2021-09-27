PML-N's Mohammad Zubair denounces 'fake and doctored' video

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair denounced on Monday what he termed a "new low" in politics after an alleged video of him and an unidentified women went viral on social media.

The video, which seemingly emerged on Sunday night, allegedly showed Zubair getting intimate with an unidentified woman. The video was among the top trends on Twitter.

In a statement issued early on Monday, the PML-N leader said: "This is no politics. In fact a new low."

He said that the video was "fake and doctored".

"Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor and shameful act."

Zubair, who served as the governor of Sindh during the PML-N government's tenure that ended in 2018, said he had served his country with honesty, integrity and commitment and would continue to raise his voice for its improvement.

Anchorperson Gharidah Farooqi tweeted that Zubair intended to conduct a forensic audit of the video.

Meanwhile, Dawn.com is trying to reach the PML-N leader for more details.

Earlier this year, the PML-N leader was embroiled in another controversy when reports had emerged that his daughter and son-in-law were inoculated out of turn even though they were neither health workers nor elderly.

At the time, a health department official had said the facilitator was suspended and an inquiry would be conducted.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) overseeing Pakistan's Covid-19 response and also happens to be Zubair's brother, had also taken note of the reports.

He had explained that during a meeting with an NCOC team led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Sindh government representatives were "strictly pressed for vaccination of health workers only".