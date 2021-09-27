Quaid’s statue destroyed in Gwadar
Behram BalochPublished September 27, 2021 - Updated September 27, 2021 08:52am
GWADAR: A statue of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was destroyed in a bomb attack here on Sunday.
The banned Baloch Liberation Front claimed responsibility for the bombing.
The statue was erected early this year at Marine Drive which is considered a safe zone. Official sources said some militants planted an explosive device beneath the statue and blew it up.
An official told Dawn that the statue was completely destroyed, adding that the nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained as the Bomb Disposal Squad would investigate the incident.
Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2021
Comments (9)
Ali
Sep 27, 2021 08:59am
Too many anti state elements allowed in gawader area , time for a serious clean up operation
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 27, 2021 09:05am
India will achieve NOTHING out of these acts. Last cries of a defeated jackal.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Sep 27, 2021 09:05am
Now who hates the Quaid more than India?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 27, 2021 09:06am
Only a sick Hindutva mind can think of such ways to ease their burn and humiliation.
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Sep 27, 2021 09:21am
Look like an alien work
Reply Recommend 0
Shakir
Sep 27, 2021 09:29am
Very sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Attiq, Dubai
Sep 27, 2021 09:32am
Statue?? In Islamic Republic of Pakistan???
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Sep 27, 2021 09:35am
CPEC tree is bearing fruits
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Sep 27, 2021 09:45am
Destroying an statue never lost our identity of being Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0