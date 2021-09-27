Quaid’s statue destroyed in Gwadar

GWADAR: A statue of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was destroyed in a bomb attack here on Sun­day.

The banned Baloch Libe­ration Front claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The statue was erected early this year at Marine Drive which is considered a safe zone. Official sources said some militants planted an explosive device beneath the statue and blew it up.

An official told Dawn that the statue was completely destroyed, adding that the nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained as the Bomb Disposal Squad would investigate the incident.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2021