Taliban minister appreciates Pakistan for supporting Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Acting Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday appreciated Pakistan for supporting Afghanistan internationally.

In an interview with Pakistan Television (PTV), he said Pakistan had asked the international community to establish better ties with Afghanistan.

"Pakistan is our neighbouring country and Afghanistan is thankful for Pakistan's stance regarding Afghanistan," he added.

The minister said Afghanistan wanted good relations with the international community and desired to expand trade and economic ties. "We hope that neighbouring countries will continue to extend support to Afghanistan in front of the international community."

He said many countries had raised their voices in the Taliban's favour in front of the international community and the United States.

Qatar, Uzbekistan and other countries had also adopted a positive stance towards Afghanistan, he said, adding that six days ago, China and Russia had spoken in the group's favour at the United Nations General Assembly.

The relations of Afghanistan with its neighbours and the international community were important, he noted.

He said the war had ended in Panjshir, adding: "We do not desire war with anybody."

The time had come that the Afghan nation should work for the progress and prosperity of the country, he added.

After establishing peace in Afghanistan, the Taliban's priority was to expand trade with other countries, he said.

He warned that if any group attacked Afghanistan or fought against the government, action would be taken.

He said Afghanistan would be further connected by road to Peshawar and different cities of Pakistan.

In response to a question, he said the desecration of the Pakistani flag at the Afghan border was an "unfortunate incident".

The minister assured that action would be taken against anybody who damaged relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Replying to another question, he said if an invitation was extended to Afghan leadership for a visit to Pakistan, it would be considered.

Mujahid said the Afghan government condemned the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The Afghan government would continue to provide diplomatic and political support to oppressed Muslims in different parts of the world, he concluded.