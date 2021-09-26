Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 26, 2021

Security forces kill IS commander in Balochistan's Mastung

Ghalib Nihad | Dawn.comPublished September 26, 2021 - Updated September 26, 2021 06:33pm
Security officials inspect the site of the Mastung blast in this 2018 file photo. — Photo courtesy: Hafeezullah Sheerani
Security officials inspect the site of the Mastung blast in this 2018 file photo. — Photo courtesy: Hafeezullah Sheerani

Security forces claimed to have killed a commander of the militant Islamic State (IS) group in a raid in Balochistan's Mastung district on Sunday, a spokesperson for the province's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

The spokesperson said security forces conducted a raid after receiving information about the terrorist's presence. During an operation in a vineyard in the district's Killi Mehrab area, the IS commander — identified as Mumtaz Ahmed aka Pehelwan — was killed, he added.

The provincial government had announced a bounty of Rs200,000 for Ahmed.

According to Anadolu Agency, Ahmed was suspected to be the mastermind of the deadly suicide blast on an election rally in the district in 2018 in which 128 people were killed and more than 200 injured.

IS had claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Soldier martyred, 2 others injured

In a separate incident, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and two others injured after terrorists attacked a check post in the province's Mach area.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that terrorists had targeted the check post, adding that FC troops responded promptly.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier — Sepoy Irfan — was martyred while two others were injured, according to the statement.

"Pakistan Army remains committed to defeat such cowardly acts by externally sponsored terrorist elements. Terrorists will not be allowed to sabotage the hard-earned peace in the country," the ISPR emphasised in the statement.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dave
Sep 26, 2021 07:53pm
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Hoping for miracles
Updated 26 Sep 2021

Hoping for miracles

Pakistan will be exposed to international recrimination if the Taliban revert to their old ways.

Editorial

Updated 26 Sep 2021

Intransigent Taliban

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has delivered an effective speech at the UN General Assembly session detailing the salient...
26 Sep 2021

Deadly misinformation

THE distinction between ‘fake’ and ‘authentic’ news is now a concept impossible to escape. In an...
26 Sep 2021

Covid arrests

THE unilateral decision taken by Karachi’s East Zone police to arrest citizens without Covid vaccination cards ...
25 Sep 2021

NAB controversy

THE completion of the four-year term of NAB chairman Javed Iqbal early next month has afforded Prime Minister Imran...
Cabinet ‘inclusivity’
Updated 25 Sep 2021

Cabinet ‘inclusivity’

Voices are being raised questioning when the much-hyped inclusivity the group had talked about will materialise.
25 Sep 2021

Quorum malady

LACK of quorum has become a chronic problem for the present National Assembly which is in the process of becoming a...