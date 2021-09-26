Dawn Logo

Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

APPublished September 26, 2021 - Updated September 26, 2021 03:25pm
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, on Sept 9, 2015. — Reuters/File
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, on Sept 9, 2015. — Reuters/File

Turkey’s president has said he would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States.

In an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would have to decide its defence systems on its own.

Speaking to correspondent Margaret Brennan in New York this past week, Erdogan explained that Turkey wasn’t given the option to buy American-made Patriot missiles and the US hadn’t delivered F-35 stealth jets despite payment of $1.4 billion.

Erdogan’s comments came in excerpts released in advance of the full interview being broadcast Sunday.

NATO member Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program and defence officials were sanctioned after it bought the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system.

The US strongly objects to the use of Russian systems within Nato and says it poses a threat to the F-35s.

Turkey maintains the S-400s could be used independently without being integrated into Nato systems and therefore pose no risk.

The US also sanctioned Turkey in 2020 for its purchase under a 2017 law aimed at pushing back Russian influence. The move was the first time that the law, known as CAATSA, was used to penalize a US ally.

But Erdogan has remained defiant. “Of course, of course, yes,” Erdogan said after stating Turkey would make its own defence choices, in response to Brennan’s question on whether Turkey would buy more S-400s.

Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

Before departing New York, Erdogan told journalists that relations with President Joe Biden hadn’t started well despite what he called his good work with previous US leaders during his 19-years at Turkey’s helm.

“I cannot honestly say that there is a healthy process in Turkish-American relations,” state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying on Thursday.

Erdogan also told Turkish media that Turkey would buy new missile defence systems if needed and that it was already developing its own.

The issue is one of several sticking points in Turkish-American relations that also include US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters who Turkey considers terrorists and the continued US residency of a cleric accused of plotting the failed coup attempt against Erdogan’s government in 2016.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 29.

Comments (1)
rns
Sep 26, 2021 04:18pm
This man will drag Turkey to the pits.
Reply Recommend 0

