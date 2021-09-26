Shocking details revealed in Islamabad couple harassment case

ISLAMABAD: The challan in the couple harassment case has revealed shocking details about how the victims were forced to have sex in front of the accused persons and how the girl was tortured to perform a nude dance and filmed.

According to the police challan submitted to the sessions court against the seven persons charged with harassing the couple in a private flat at E-11 Islamabad, Usman Ibrar alias Usman Mirza and his accomplices forced the couple to perform sex so they could film it in order to blackmail and extort money from them.

As per the challan, there are seven accused in the crime. In addition to Usman, the others are Farhan Shaheen, Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal and Mohib Bangash.

Referring to the statement of the girl recorded under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a magistrate, Usman, Adaras Qayyum Butt and their accomplices threatened her of gang rape in case she did not perform sex with her friend in front of them.

“I was frightened because of their threats; they tortured me and forcibly removed the trouser of my friend,” the statement of the girl said, adding: “The accused persons then forced her to perform a nude dance in front of them.

“Upon my refusal, he [Usman] started beating me. He slapped me and forced me to walk nude in front of his friends,” the challan cited the statement of the girl as saying.

It said the accused took pleasure in her nude dance and also snatched Rs6,000 from the young man.

It said after the incident, the accused started blackmailing and extorting money from the couple.

According to the challan, Umar Bilal received Rs1.12 million from the victim man on different occasions.

It said Usman took a lion’s share of Rs600,000 from the extorted money, Umar Bilal Rs150,000, Mohib Bangash Rs125,000, Rehan Hussain Mughal Rs100,000 and the rest Rs50,000 each. The police have recovered Rs100,000 from Umar Bilal, Rs700,000 from Mohib Bangash and 70,000 from Rehan Mughal. The police have forwarded the mobile phones of the accused for forensic analysis and requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The challan said Sub-Inspector Asim Ghaffar of the Golra police station lodged a complaint against the accused with the police after watching the objectionable video on a mobile phone.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2021