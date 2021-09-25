Karachi police arrest 3 armed persons after mob attacks Malir SP office

Karachi police arrested three armed individuals after the office of the Malir superintendent of police (SP) was stormed by over 50 people on Friday night over the arrest of some people involved in aerial firing during a wedding, officials said.

Weapons were also taken into police custody from the three arrested individuals, according to a statement from police spokesperson Shazia Jahan.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur told Dawn that the police had registered a case against them under terrorism charges.

SSP Bahadur said that a wedding had taken place in Quaidabad's Pakistan Housing Society near the office of Malir SP Malik Singhar where some participants resorted to intense aerial firing.

Consequently, police took action and detained some individuals involved in the firing incident.

Following the arrests, “around 50 to 60 angry people attacked the Malir SP office to get the detained people released”, the police spokesperson said.

Police said the mob indulged in arson and ransacked the SP's office, injuring a constable, Ahsan Ali. It added that the mob managed to free two individuals from police custody and fled while resorting to aerial firing.

Police had to call for reinforcements from the Malir division following the incident, Jahan said.

“A case has been registered and further action is continuing,” the spokesperson said, adding that officials were trying to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV footage and conducting raids to arrest those involved in the mob attack.