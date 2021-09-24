Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 24, 2021

Erdogan says relations with Biden off to poor start

AFPPublished September 24, 2021 - Updated September 24, 2021 10:44am
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) and US President Joe Biden address the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 21. — Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) and US President Joe Biden address the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 21. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he felt that relations with his US counterpart Joe Biden had “not gotten off to a good start” since the latter’s arrival in the White House.

“My wish is to have friendly and not hostile relations” with the United States, the state news agency Anadolu quoted Erdogan as saying on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in New York.

“But the way things are going between two Nato allies is currently not too auspicious,” he said.

He said had “worked well” with previous US presidents, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. “But I cannot say things have gotten off to a good start with Biden”.

The Turkish leader said he had been unhappy with Washington before Biden took office, notably regarding Ankara’s removal from the F-35 fighter project two years ago after Turkey agreed a multi-billion-dollar purchase of the S-400 Russian-made air defence system.

That deal led to US sanctions last year and to Turkey’s suspension from the F-35 programme.

Ankara had been due to as many as 100 of the stealth fighter jets, and several Turkish suppliers were involved in the construction.

“We bought the F-35, paid $1.4 billion and the F-35 were not delivered to us,” Erdogan said. “For us the S-400 affair is done. It is not possible to go back on that.

The United States must understand. We, Turkey, are honest, but unfortunately the United States were not and are not.” Erdogan said that Ankara would go “knocking on other doors” and that “Turkey purchases what it needs for its defence.” Turning to Afghanistan and the instability which followed the recent US withdrawal and the Taliban takeover, Erdogan insisted that “it is the United States which must pay the price” in case there is an massive exodus of Afghan citizens.

“Where are these refugees going to go now? It is unthinkable for Turkey to open its doors and accept them,” said Erdogan.

Erdogan has repeatedly pointed out that Turkey already is home to some five million migrants and refugees — including around 3.7 million from Syria and some 420,000 Afghans.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rao
Sep 24, 2021 10:57am
Yes give and take policy. USA gives and Turkey takes.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Is it child abuse?
24 Sep 2021

Is it child abuse?

The SNC’s language mix doesn’t address our children’s emotional needs.
The gathering storm
Updated 24 Sep 2021

The gathering storm

The growing US-China rivalry has transformed the geopolitical scene, in particular the Asian strategic landscape.
New realities and challenges
Updated 23 Sep 2021

New realities and challenges

Will the Afghan Taliban entrust to the UN the responsibility of receiving and disbursing all aid?

Editorial

24 Sep 2021

Costs of growth

IS Pakistan’s growth party over? Not yet. But both the State Bank and government are now cutting down on the items...
Smear campaign
Updated 24 Sep 2021

Smear campaign

It is commendable that the government has taken the matter as seriously as it has, and delved deep into cyber investigations.
24 Sep 2021

Rising dengue cases

THE dengue monster is once again rearing its head in different cities of Punjab. More than 820 cases have surfaced ...
Dialogue, at last
Updated 23 Sep 2021

Dialogue, at last

The govt has attempted to make the ECP controversial at a time when its input is critical for the poll reforms
AUKUS controversy
Updated 23 Sep 2021

AUKUS controversy

Instead of flexing its military muscle, the Western bloc needs to engage China at the negotiating table.
Provocative act
Updated 23 Sep 2021

Provocative act

Afghan Taliban flags have been found hoisted at Jamia Hafsa seminary three times since Aug 21.