In pictures: A few hours' downpour in Karachi revives memories of last year's horror

The heavy rain spell left roads flooded, cars submerged and commuters struggling to reach their destinations.

The joy of rain quickly turned into misery for many Karachiites as heavy monsoon showers lashed parts of the city on Thursday.

In a matter of only a few hours, major thoroughfares were flooded and cars submerged as residents waded through the stagnant water with their motorcycles and belongings.

The first day of the latest spell expected to last three days revived memories of last August's record-shattering rainfalls, which virtually drowned the metropolis for days and left dozens of people dead in their wake.

Vehicles drive through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Karachi, Thursday, Sept 23. — AP

A car is submerged on a road after heavy rainfall in Karachi on Thursday. — AP

People wade through a flooded street after Thursday's rain in Karachi. — AFP

A view of a flooded street at Nagan Chowrangi after heavy monsoon rain in Karachi. — APP

People shelter in their makeshift homes alongside a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi. — AFP

Men push a vehicle through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23. — AFP

Two women cross a road during rain in Karachi on Thursday. — APP

Commuters cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23. — AFP

Vehicles pass through a flooded road during rain in Karachi's Buffer Zone area. — APP

A man pushes his cart carrying a motorcyclist through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi. — AFP

A couple ride a motorcycle during heavy rain near Karachi's Kalapul area. — APP

A rickshaw driver navigates through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Karachi on Thursday. — AP