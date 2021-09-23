Flooded roads and traffic jams as torrential rain hits parts of Karachi

Heavy monsoon rain lashed parts of Karachi yet again on Thursday, leaving roads flooded, cars submerged and commuters struggling to reach their destinations.

No casualties were immediately reported in the latest spell that began in the afternoon and disrupted life across the city in a matter of a few hours.

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed numerous areas, especially in the city's Central district, inundated with rainwater and vehicles submerged up to their wheels. A large truck could be seen lying on its side near Nagan Chowrangi as residents waded through the water with their motorcycles and cars.

According to Karachi police, traffic flow was affected due to accumulated rainwater from Liaquatabad to Teen Hatti, Jinnah Bridge Turning to ICI, and Jahangir road to Gurumandir, at Gurumandir Chowk, Karsaz to Pir Bukhari, FTC to Avari, PIB in front of Central Jail, Murshid Bazar, Tibet to Regal, Tibet Chowk, Patel Para, Lasbela Chowk, Denso Hall, Regent Plaza to FTC, Anklesaria Chowk, Shaheed-e-Millat turning, Nagan Chowrangi, Club Chowk, and Aiwan-i-Saddar road.

Police advised residents to tune into SPFM 88.6 for traffic updates and call 1915 (021-99216356-58) to seek assistance.

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded by 2pm in Surjani Town at 70 millimetres. It was followed by PAF Base Faisal (36mm), Nazimabad (18mm), Airport Old Area (14.2mm), Jinnah Terminal (10.2mm), Saadi Town (7.2mm), Quaidabad (5.5mm) and University Road (5.2mm).

K-Electric said its staff were working to restore electricity in the areas where rain caused blackouts. It said power supply was continuing through more than 1,850 feeders.

The power utility urged residents to exercise caution to prevent electrocution incidents.

On Tuesday, the Met department had forecast rain/thunderstorms in Sindh from September 22 till Sept 25, saying monsoon currents were expected to penetrate into the province.

“Under the influence of this system, rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and occasional gusty winds are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin districts during Sept 22-25,” the department’s advisory stated.