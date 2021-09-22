Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 22, 2021

Afghanistan says wants to host Pakistan for ODI series

AFPPublished September 22, 2021 - Updated September 22, 2021 08:40pm
This file photo shows Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Azizullah Fazli. Picture courtesy: ACB/Twitter
This file photo shows Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Azizullah Fazli. Picture courtesy: ACB/Twitter

Newly appointed Afghanistan cricket chairman Azizullah Fazli said on Wednesday he would visit Pakistan later this week to invite the side for a one-day series.

The war-torn nation has steadily risen in international cricket over the past few years, with stars such as the world's top spinner Rashid Khan, but there have been calls for a boycott of the men's team after the Taliban's takeover last month.

The change of government has called into question the future of Afghanistan's participation in Test matches, as under International Cricket Council regulations, nations must also have an active women's team.

The Taliban are yet to announce a policy on women playing sport, but a senior official has said it would be “not necessary”.

Avoiding commenting on the latest developments, Fazli said he planned to visit other regional cricketing powers.

“I am taking a tour of Pakistan from September 25 and then will go to India, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates to meet officials of cricket boards,” he told AFP over the phone from Kabul.

Fazli said he would meet new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, “and offer to host Pakistan for the series which we were due to play in Sri Lanka in September”.

The three-match one-day series between Pakistan and Afghanistan was cancelled over logistical problems and a Covid-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka. It was part of a one-day league which is a qualification process for the 2023 World Cup.

Read more: Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed until next year

“We are seeking to improve Afghanistan cricket so that will come with cooperation from other countries,” Fazli added.

Raja confirmed Fazli would visit Pakistan.

Fazli, in his second term as chairman after serving the board from September 2018 to July 2019, said he was committed to improving facilities in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan are in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages of the Twenty20 World Cup due to start from October 17 in the UAE.

Australia has threatened to cancel a Test match with Afghanistan in Brisbane in November unless the Taliban allow women to play cricket.

The new rulers on Tuesday sacked Hamid Shinwari as Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive, replacing him with Naseeb Zadran Khan, linked to the Haqqani network, which is responsible for some of the worst attacks in the country's history.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The rich boys
Updated 22 Sep 2021

The rich boys

Such is the toxic masculinity of these rich boys that no one is safe from it.
Going nuclear
22 Sep 2021

Going nuclear

Australia may regret its ‘forever partnership’ with the US.
Politics’ winged chariot
Updated 21 Sep 2021

Politics’ winged chariot

When others are shifting gears to election preparations, the PML-N is caught in its internal woes.

Editorial

22 Sep 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate by 25bps to 7.25pc underpins its acceptance of emerging...
PCB chief’s challenge
Updated 22 Sep 2021

PCB chief’s challenge

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has propelled fears of regional insecurity.
22 Sep 2021

No need for secrecy

THE government should not make a mountain out of the Toshakhana molehill. That would only encourage speculation of...
What’s the game?
21 Sep 2021

What’s the game?

Such brinkmanship is being fuelled by incendiary rhetoric as well as inflexible demands of a unilateral nature.
21 Sep 2021

Gas price hike

THE proposed hike of 24pc-37pc in the gas price of the top 23pc residential consumers, who account for 43pc of the...
21 Sep 2021

Green Line buses

AT long last, the first batch of vehicles for Karachi’s Green Line bus project arrived from China on Sunday,...