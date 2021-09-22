Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 22, 2021

NZ captain Latham thanks 'brilliant' Pakistan authorities for keeping players safe

ReutersPublished September 22, 2021 - Updated September 22, 2021 03:15pm
In this file photo, New Zealand Captain Tom Latham is seen addressing a press conference. — AFP/File
In this file photo, New Zealand Captain Tom Latham is seen addressing a press conference. — AFP/File

New Zealand's cricket squad arrived home on Wednesday after abandoning their tour of Pakistan, with their stand-in captain Tom Latham praising the "brilliant" authorities for keeping Kiwi players safe during their stay.

New Zealand's withdrawal last week dealt a massive blow to Pakistan's hopes of staging regular international cricket, with England subsequently calling off their men's and women's tours.

Latham, New Zealand's stand-in captain for the cancelled tour, said the squad had a “hectic” 24 hours once they found out they were heading home.

“While we were there after the decision, the Pakistan authorities were brilliant,” he said. “We certainly need to thank them.”

Read more: Device used to send threat to New Zealand team belonged to India: information minister

Latham said it was “naturally very disappointing” for Pakistan and their fans. “It was something they were very proud of,” he added.

“It was a historic moment for New Zealand Cricket to be back there 18 years since they were last there.

“To be part of that was going to be something special, but obviously things changed.”

The 24-strong Black Caps squad landed in Auckland after flying from Dubai and will spend the next 14 days in mandatory Covid-19 hotel quarantine.

“We managed to get to Dubai 24 hours after the decision was made,” he told the team's in-house media channel.

“The guys dealt with it all slightly differently but we stayed tight as a group over there in those 24 hours we had in Islamabad.”

The tour was called off on the day the first one-day international was due to be played after a “specific and credible” threat directed at the New Zealand squad, New Zealand Cricket boss David White said.

The withdrawal and England's subsequent cancellation drew a furious reaction from Pakistan's cricket board, with chairman Ramiz Raja saying the nation had been “used and binned” by the game's Western bloc.

Cricket
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Queen
Sep 22, 2021 03:31pm
Good Coverup.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The rich boys
Updated 22 Sep 2021

The rich boys

Such is the toxic masculinity of these rich boys that no one is safe from it.
Going nuclear
22 Sep 2021

Going nuclear

Australia may regret its ‘forever partnership’ with the US.
Politics’ winged chariot
Updated 21 Sep 2021

Politics’ winged chariot

When others are shifting gears to election preparations, the PML-N is caught in its internal woes.

Editorial

22 Sep 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate by 25bps to 7.25pc underpins its acceptance of emerging...
PCB chief’s challenge
Updated 22 Sep 2021

PCB chief’s challenge

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has propelled fears of regional insecurity.
22 Sep 2021

No need for secrecy

THE government should not make a mountain out of the Toshakhana molehill. That would only encourage speculation of...
What’s the game?
21 Sep 2021

What’s the game?

Such brinkmanship is being fuelled by incendiary rhetoric as well as inflexible demands of a unilateral nature.
21 Sep 2021

Gas price hike

THE proposed hike of 24pc-37pc in the gas price of the top 23pc residential consumers, who account for 43pc of the...
21 Sep 2021

Green Line buses

AT long last, the first batch of vehicles for Karachi’s Green Line bus project arrived from China on Sunday,...