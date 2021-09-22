Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 22, 2021

Stock market sheds 1,243 points in intraday trading before bouncing back

Dawn.com | Talqeen ZubairiPublished September 22, 2021 - Updated September 22, 2021 03:58pm
Screengrab from: dps.psx.com.pk
Screengrab from: dps.psx.com.pk

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index shed 1,243 points in intraday trading on Wednesday before bouncing back later in the day and more than halving its losses.

The benchmark index opened at 46,008.85 points and gained slightly within the opening minute of the session to reach day's high of 46,031.89 points.

The bourse then witness sharp selling and by 1:12pm had plunged to day's low of 44,788.17 points.

It did stage a substantial recovery and cut its losses to 411.61 points (0.89%) by the end of the session, closing at 45,597.24.

'Late reaction to monetary policy'

Saad Ali, head of research at Intermarket Securities, deemed the dip "a late reaction to the monetary policy".

"According to most surveys, a rate hike was not expected by the majority of the market. The SBP has also guided for further increases which generally have an inverse correlation with the index," he said.

"Going forward, if the policy rate continues to be jacked up, banks — the biggest sector-wise constituent — should carry the market forward. Among them, mid-tier players, including Islamic, are likely to perform better than their larger counterparts."

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday announced an increase of 25 basis points in the benchmark policy rate, taking it to 7.25 per cent for the next two months effective from October 1, 2021.

'Continued foreign, institutional selling responsible'

According to Intermarket Securities' head of equities, Raza Jafri, "continued foreign selling combined with local institutional selling dragged the stock market lower sharply".

He said the increase in interest rate, though "justified and sensible", had proven to be the trigger. "Dips are a buying opportunity and confidence can shore up when the IMF talks near," he added.

'Abandonment of cricket tours reignited uncertainty'

Meanwhile, Saad Bin Naseer of Mettis Global — a web-based financial data and analytics portal — said the market had been in a congestion phase for a long time and was trading within a narrow range.

"There were no positive triggers in terms of news to move it but the abandonment of cricket tours by New Zealand and England reignited uncertainty about the future. The interest rate hike and the upcoming Financial Action Task Force meeting also changed the sentiments," he explained.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 22, 2021 02:50pm
What goes up comes down and vice versa.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 22, 2021 03:06pm
Economy is destroying in the tenure of Selected Niyazi.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The rich boys
Updated 22 Sep 2021

The rich boys

Such is the toxic masculinity of these rich boys that no one is safe from it.
Going nuclear
22 Sep 2021

Going nuclear

Australia may regret its ‘forever partnership’ with the US.
Politics’ winged chariot
Updated 21 Sep 2021

Politics’ winged chariot

When others are shifting gears to election preparations, the PML-N is caught in its internal woes.

Editorial

22 Sep 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate by 25bps to 7.25pc underpins its acceptance of emerging...
PCB chief’s challenge
Updated 22 Sep 2021

PCB chief’s challenge

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has propelled fears of regional insecurity.
22 Sep 2021

No need for secrecy

THE government should not make a mountain out of the Toshakhana molehill. That would only encourage speculation of...
What’s the game?
21 Sep 2021

What’s the game?

Such brinkmanship is being fuelled by incendiary rhetoric as well as inflexible demands of a unilateral nature.
21 Sep 2021

Gas price hike

THE proposed hike of 24pc-37pc in the gas price of the top 23pc residential consumers, who account for 43pc of the...
21 Sep 2021

Green Line buses

AT long last, the first batch of vehicles for Karachi’s Green Line bus project arrived from China on Sunday,...