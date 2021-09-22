Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 22, 2021

In General Assembly address, Erdogan urges settlement of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions

APPPublished September 22, 2021 - Updated September 22, 2021 12:51pm
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, US, on September 21. — Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, US, on September 21. — Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for a solution to the decades-old Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan on the basis of the United Nations resolutions.

Addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), he said in a wide-ranging speech to the 193-member assembly: “We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions.”

President Erdogan has consistently raised the Kashmir issue at the annual sessions of the UNGA.

At the 75th session, the Turkish leader had said: "The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace in South Asia, is still a burning issue. Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of [occupied] Jammu and Kashmir further complicated the problem."

His espousal of the Kashmir cause has evoked strong protests from India, which claims that Jammu and Kashmir is its "internal matter".

Meanwhile, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary general of Washington-based advocacy group World Kashmir Awareness Forum, welcomed President Erdogan's reference to the Kashmir issue, saying his words have given the Kashmiri people encouragement.

President Erdogan's message, he said, is aimed at the promotion of dialogue among all parties to the dispute.

"This is the only means of achieving a genuine and lasting peace in this volatile conflict," Fai said, adding that Kashmiri people have suffered too long.

"They demand and they deserve peace," he added.

Over 100 world leaders are participating in the UNGA debate in person, with attendance in the assembly's iconic hall scaled down as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the assembly on September 24 (Friday) through a video-link.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M Vijay
Sep 22, 2021 01:00pm
India will reciprocate Turkey to settle the cyprus issue first
Reply Recommend 0
Murli
Sep 22, 2021 01:00pm
Turkey will face music from India. A big hit to their economy, which they do not understand.
Reply Recommend 0
Roshan Zameer
Sep 22, 2021 01:12pm
Thank you Mr. Erdogan. You are our hero.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The rich boys
Updated 22 Sep 2021

The rich boys

Such is the toxic masculinity of these rich boys that no one is safe from it.
Going nuclear
22 Sep 2021

Going nuclear

Australia may regret its ‘forever partnership’ with the US.
Politics’ winged chariot
Updated 21 Sep 2021

Politics’ winged chariot

When others are shifting gears to election preparations, the PML-N is caught in its internal woes.

Editorial

22 Sep 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate by 25bps to 7.25pc underpins its acceptance of emerging...
PCB chief’s challenge
Updated 22 Sep 2021

PCB chief’s challenge

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has propelled fears of regional insecurity.
22 Sep 2021

No need for secrecy

THE government should not make a mountain out of the Toshakhana molehill. That would only encourage speculation of...
What’s the game?
21 Sep 2021

What’s the game?

Such brinkmanship is being fuelled by incendiary rhetoric as well as inflexible demands of a unilateral nature.
21 Sep 2021

Gas price hike

THE proposed hike of 24pc-37pc in the gas price of the top 23pc residential consumers, who account for 43pc of the...
21 Sep 2021

Green Line buses

AT long last, the first batch of vehicles for Karachi’s Green Line bus project arrived from China on Sunday,...