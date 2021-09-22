Afghan Taliban arrest officials who removed Pakistan's flag from aid truck

The Taliban have decided to take action against officials who removed Pakistan's flag from an aid truck that arrived in Afghanistan via the Torkham border carrying necessary food items.

On Sunday, Pakistan had donated food items — loaded in 17 container trucks — on humanitarian grounds to the newly-formed Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum Chairman Habibullah Khan had said that the goodwill gesture from Pakistan was made at a time when the war-stricken and impoverished people of Afghanistan direly needed such assistance.

However, a video emerged on social media of Taliban officials removing a Pakistan flag attached to the side of a truck.

In the video, which shows normal citizens and Taliban fighters, people are heard saying to "rip" the flag. Loud cheers and chants are heard as the flag is removed while a Taliban fighter says it should be "burned".

In response to the video, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the entire cabinet of the Islamic Emirate was "saddened" by the incident.

"Surely, this incident must have hurt the sentiments of our neighbouring country for which we apologise," he said, adding that the group wanted "good relations" with Pakistan.

He stated that the officials involved in the incident were arrested and their weapons had been seized. He said that they will be dealt with according to the law.