Afghan Taliban arrest officials who removed Pakistan's flag from aid truck

Arif HayatPublished September 22, 2021 - Updated September 22, 2021 12:22pm
This image shows the Pakistan flag mounted on an aid truck carrying necessary food items. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
This image shows the Pakistan flag mounted on an aid truck carrying necessary food items. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

The Taliban have decided to take action against officials who removed Pakistan's flag from an aid truck that arrived in Afghanistan via the Torkham border carrying necessary food items.

On Sunday, Pakistan had donated food items — loaded in 17 container trucks — on humanitarian grounds to the newly-formed Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum Chairman Habibullah Khan had said that the goodwill gesture from Pakistan was made at a time when the war-stricken and impoverished people of Afghanistan direly needed such assistance.

However, a video emerged on social media of Taliban officials removing a Pakistan flag attached to the side of a truck.

In the video, which shows normal citizens and Taliban fighters, people are heard saying to "rip" the flag. Loud cheers and chants are heard as the flag is removed while a Taliban fighter says it should be "burned".

In response to the video, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the entire cabinet of the Islamic Emirate was "saddened" by the incident.

"Surely, this incident must have hurt the sentiments of our neighbouring country for which we apologise," he said, adding that the group wanted "good relations" with Pakistan.

He stated that the officials involved in the incident were arrested and their weapons had been seized. He said that they will be dealt with according to the law.

Justice
Sep 22, 2021 11:16am
This confirms to the word that Taliban and Pakistan are close friends.
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Sep 22, 2021 11:19am
Our politicians should take classes from TALIBAN how to act or respond matured.
Reply Recommend 0
bimal William
Sep 22, 2021 11:20am
Taliban shows how much respect they have for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zunaira
Sep 22, 2021 11:22am
Aah for once we receive a response from another country that is in-line with our respect and our own sentiments.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Sep 22, 2021 11:24am
Pak should continue sending aid, no need to put flags.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Sep 22, 2021 11:25am
People are hungry here in Karachi n you are sending Aid in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Sep 22, 2021 11:25am
Taliban foot soldiers in this video removing Pakistan's flags from trucks carrying aid supplies for Afghanistan". That was one part but ,the slogan and joy while removing the flag tells a different story.
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Sep 22, 2021 11:26am
If that aid truck would have been from India then they would have burnt the truck along with all food.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 22, 2021 11:27am
They will be dealt with as per law? What law?
Reply Recommend 0
Fact checker
Sep 22, 2021 11:28am
Ground reality is totally.different , they simply don't like pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Sep 22, 2021 11:29am
Irony is that they keep the food and insult the donor nation. Pakistani truck drivers should’ve turned the trucks back.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Sep 22, 2021 11:29am
There's a reality check. Deep down Afghans hate Pakistan. We're deluding ourselves by helping them so much. Pakistan needs to get it's priorities right. Clear the mess which our citizens are facing daily - high prices, unemployment, poor utility services and corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Lastone Bamon
Sep 22, 2021 11:29am
I respect dawn for their brave to show Taliban and imran Khan, how Afghan react when pakistan flag removed
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Sep 22, 2021 11:31am
The international community should join Pak help campaign to send more aid to Kabul, Kandahar, and also to Northern Areas, Mazar Sharif, Panjshir, right upto Tajikistan Border. Pak attitude should be equal to all factions in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Sep 22, 2021 11:33am
Ungrateful ignorant people.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 22, 2021 11:33am
Thankless Afghans, policies of Pakistan should not go an extra mile to serve a nation who don't want to see our flag which we consider our pride.Pakistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 22, 2021 11:34am
He stated that the officials involved in the incident were arrested and their weapons had been seized. He said that they will be dealt with according to the law. Thats why there is more law and order under Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 22, 2021 11:34am
@bimal William , Taliban shows how much respect they have for Pakistan. Must be left over indian paid agents, sneaked into Taliban forces.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 22, 2021 11:36am
The incident looks suspicious. It does not represent the true favourable sentiments of the Taliban for Pakistan. They call it second home.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali
Sep 22, 2021 11:37am
The people have spoken
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Sep 22, 2021 11:38am
Giving milk to Snake
Reply Recommend 0
Justsaying
Sep 22, 2021 11:39am
It is literally proxy government there... no wonder world is concerned very much
Reply Recommend 0
ahsan
Sep 22, 2021 11:39am
these beguiled soldiers must have been trained by a hostile country and brained by its intelligence agency and might still be receiving instructions from their groomers and money as well. investigation will reveal the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
sarfraz malik
Sep 22, 2021 11:39am
doesnt matter. the hate for pakistan among the low rank and file was visible and shows the future. if people want to see.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 22, 2021 11:41am
Obviously, in every country you will find similar isolated cases, so why worry. Vast majority of Afghans appreciate Pakistan's efforts to bring long lasting peace in Afghanistan that US and NATO had failed to do so and left in dark after 20 years occupation. Some of their agents are still in Afghanistan and will continue to provoke local people - just identify and punish them.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Sep 22, 2021 11:41am
......and still we continue to be their mouthpiece and in the process destroying whatever little good will we have left in this world.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Sep 22, 2021 11:41am
Afghans are ungrateful people we always stood with them in thick and thin but they have always been against Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ceaser
Sep 22, 2021 11:44am
Don't worry, everything will be OK
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Sep 22, 2021 11:45am
This shows that even foot soldiers of Taliban don't like Pak. It is just few higher ups which favor Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Absolutely note
Sep 22, 2021 11:45am
Afghans hate Pakistan. It is a fact.
Reply Recommend 0
Gujjardaveer
Sep 22, 2021 11:46am
Just goes to show how much organisation Taliban need to do in order to get things straight!
Reply Recommend 0
Gujjardaveer
Sep 22, 2021 11:46am
Just goes to show how much disorganisation is within the foot soldiers of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek Indian
Sep 22, 2021 11:48am
Talibs are also Afghans
Reply Recommend 0
Gulzar
Sep 22, 2021 11:48am
Pakistan must not help these people
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Sep 22, 2021 11:49am
Good response from the Afghan Government. Shows they are way better than the puppets that sat on the Afghan Thrown for the past 20 years
Reply Recommend 0
Waleed
Sep 22, 2021 11:50am
Love between Pakistan and Afghanistan goes beyond these irrelevant small incidents. Our love is bound by Islam
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 22, 2021 11:52am
Thank you Afghan government. Miscreants will be cornered.
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Sep 22, 2021 11:52am
Pakistani interference in Afghanistan has now created a crack between old Taliban and the haqqanis. Wait for more.
Reply Recommend 0
Taka
Sep 22, 2021 11:53am
This shows how much TAlibanand people of Afghanistan loves
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Sep 22, 2021 11:53am
They will be dealt according to the law... what law??
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Sep 22, 2021 11:54am
Partners in drama.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 22, 2021 11:54am
Too late, the clip has been circulated globally and seems even Taliban don’t want Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 22, 2021 11:55am
"..the officials involved in the incident were arrested.." Exactly the opposite of previous regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Ishaq
Sep 22, 2021 11:55am
It is no more Indian and US backed government in Afghanistan so you cannot play with sentiments of Pakistan in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 22, 2021 11:55am
The real thing about this video is not the pulling down of the flag, but the loud cheering. Most afganistanis, including Taliban are against Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
zebswati
Sep 22, 2021 11:56am
TTP and Taliban difference is clear !
Reply Recommend 0
Manoj
Sep 22, 2021 11:59am
That is the real face of Taliban, soon or later u will realize the facts.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Sep 22, 2021 12:00pm
Snakes are bound to bite you. Their have been poisoned against Pakistan by Indians for the past 40 years. This will not change anytime soon. But afghans must learn that you cant change a neighbor country but to live with it peacefully.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Sep 22, 2021 12:00pm
@bimal William , there are still some Indian agents leftover. Will be eliminated in time
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Sep 22, 2021 12:02pm
Evidently there is plenty of anti-Pakistan sentiments within the Taliban themselves. Good luck with their promise to curb TTP.
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Sep 22, 2021 12:03pm
The love & respect showing towards Pakistan is a symbol of pride from Taliban's leader. Just make it possible to respect our Chaand Sitara.
Reply Recommend 0
Eb Raar
Sep 22, 2021 12:03pm
Pakistan must understand that Taliban are Afghan after all, and an Afghan can never be a friend of a Pakistani, due to Afghanistan's illogical, irredentist claims over Pakistani territory - Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - since 1947. And Taliban will also never recognize the Durand Line, same as they rejected during their rule in the 90s.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 22, 2021 12:05pm
Evidence of 20 years propaganda unleashed in Afghanistan by the puppet regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Sep 22, 2021 12:06pm
Shameless and thankless people..
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Sep 22, 2021 12:10pm
@bimal William , Actions of a few can't be regarded as that of the government as explained in the article.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Saeed
Sep 22, 2021 12:13pm
Pakistan must take care of expenditures of Afghan Embassy in Islamabad including Afghan Ambassador as Afghan Government is unable to continue their missions abroad because of shortage of funds.
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Sep 22, 2021 12:15pm
@Hassan, "They will be dealt according to the law... what law??" The one that removed Ashraf Ghan and all his friends. You need more details?
Reply Recommend 0
Sadiq Hussain Dehlvi
Sep 22, 2021 12:16pm
They have great love for brotherly Pakistan, as this video just demonstrates.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajo
Sep 22, 2021 12:22pm
Truth is very hurtful
Reply Recommend 0
Huttar2
Sep 22, 2021 12:22pm
Trouble makers. Instigated act.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 22, 2021 12:22pm
So saddened and hurt by the true reality of these people. They'll never change.
Reply Recommend 0

