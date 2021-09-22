Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 22, 2021

PM sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt

Monitoring DeskPublished September 22, 2021 - Updated September 22, 2021 07:31am
Speaking to the BBC, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that Afghanistan could descend into civil war if the Taliban failed to form an inclusive government. — Screengrab courtesy: BBC
Speaking to the BBC, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that Afghanistan could descend into civil war if the Taliban failed to form an inclusive government. — Screengrab courtesy: BBC

• Imran asks world community to give group more time to meet promises
• Says preventing women from acquiring education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that Afghanistan could descend into civil war if the Taliban failed to form an inclusive government.

“If they do not include all the factions, sooner or later they will have a civil war,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

“That would mean an unstable, chaotic Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry.”

The prime minister laid out the conditions that would need to be met for Pakistan to formally recognise the new Taliban government.

He called for the new leadership in the neighbouring country to be inclusive and to respect human rights. He reminded the Taliban that Afghanistan should not be used to house terrorists who could threaten Pakistan’s security.

As the Taliban had recently excluded girls from secondary schools with only boys and male teachers allowed to return, PM Khan said he believed that girls would soon be able to attend schools. He said preventing women from acquiring education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic.

“The statements they have made since they came to power have been very encouraging,” he said. “I think they will allow women to go to schools. The idea that women should not be educated is just not Islamic. It has nothing to do with religion.”

The decision to exclude girls from returning to school last week prompted an international outcry, with a Taliban spokesman later explaining they would return to the classroom “as soon as possible”. But it is not yet clear when girls will be able to return or what form of education will be provided if they do.

When pressed on whether the Taliban would realistically meet the criteria set by Pakistan for formal recognition, PM Khan repeatedly called on the international community to give the group more time. “It’s just too early to say anything,” he said, adding that he expected Afghan women to eventually “assert their rights”.

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan would make a decision on whether to formally recognise the Taliban government alongside other neighbouring states. “All neighbours will get together and see how they progress,” he said.

“Whether to recognise them or not will be a collective decision.”

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties , Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pariah regimes
21 Sep 2021

Pariah regimes

The world usually struggles to tame even real pariah and rogue regimes.

Editorial

What’s the game?
21 Sep 2021

What’s the game?

Such brinkmanship is being fuelled by incendiary rhetoric as well as inflexible demands of a unilateral nature.
21 Sep 2021

Gas price hike

THE proposed hike of 24pc-37pc in the gas price of the top 23pc residential consumers, who account for 43pc of the...
21 Sep 2021

Green Line buses

AT long last, the first batch of vehicles for Karachi’s Green Line bus project arrived from China on Sunday,...
20 Sep 2021

Banking for women

AS the old adage goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. How far the new State Bank initiative —...
Off the red list
Updated 20 Sep 2021

Off the red list

There are aspects of coronavirus management, especially by developed nations towards those less so, that smack of discrimination.
20 Sep 2021

Exciting frontiers

HISTORY was made on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral. It was not the launch of the first, or...