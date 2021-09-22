Dawn Logo

PM sees civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Monitoring DeskPublished September 22, 2021 - Updated September 22, 2021 10:24am
Speaking to the BBC, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that Afghanistan could descend into civil war if the Taliban failed to form an inclusive government. — Screengrab courtesy: BBC
• Imran asks world community to give group more time to meet promises
• Says preventing women from acquiring education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that Afghanistan could descend into civil war if the Taliban failed to form an inclusive government.

“If they do not include all the factions, sooner or later they will have a civil war,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

“That would mean an unstable, chaotic Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry.”

The prime minister laid out the conditions that would need to be met for Pakistan to formally recognise the new Taliban government.

He called for the new leadership in the neighbouring country to be inclusive and to respect human rights. He reminded the Taliban that Afghanistan should not be used to house terrorists who could threaten Pakistan’s security.

As the Taliban had recently excluded girls from secondary schools with only boys and male teachers allowed to return, PM Khan said he believed that girls would soon be able to attend schools. He said preventing women from acquiring education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic.

“The statements they have made since they came to power have been very encouraging,” he said. “I think they will allow women to go to schools. The idea that women should not be educated is just not Islamic. It has nothing to do with religion.”

The decision to exclude girls from returning to school last week prompted an international outcry, with a Taliban spokesman later explaining they would return to the classroom “as soon as possible”. But it is not yet clear when girls will be able to return or what form of education will be provided if they do.

When pressed on whether the Taliban would realistically meet the criteria set by Pakistan for formal recognition, PM Khan repeatedly called on the international community to give the group more time. “It’s just too early to say anything,” he said, adding that he expected Afghan women to eventually “assert their rights”.

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan would make a decision on whether to formally recognise the Taliban government alongside other neighbouring states. “All neighbours will get together and see how they progress,” he said.

“Whether to recognise them or not will be a collective decision.”

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2021

Bharat B Sharma
Sep 22, 2021 07:41am
What a prediction even a school going kid knows this
Reply Recommend 0
asif raza
Sep 22, 2021 07:49am
Kindly focus on your own country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 22, 2021 07:53am
He's correct. And the matter is about to be resolved.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 22, 2021 07:58am
War brings peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Aam Admi
Sep 22, 2021 08:03am
Sir you think, deny, reject, blame ,feel, advise for everyone else. Please “do” something for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Sep 22, 2021 08:13am
Daily advise to Taliban and the west, falling on deaf ears.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Sep 22, 2021 08:17am
Civil war in Afghanistan is inevitable. Afghans are at peace when they are at war. They can only be pacified with dollars which unfortunately are scarce now.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Sep 22, 2021 08:20am
Pakistan should recognize the new Afghan Government.
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Sep 22, 2021 08:47am
His favourite people are in power in Afghanistan so why crocodile tears?
Reply Recommend 0
Iman
Sep 22, 2021 09:01am
Why not give more time to other groups, to form more inclusive government? I mean why this preference for this particular group.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 22, 2021 09:15am
Pakistan insisted that the SAARC foreign ministers meeting in New York City include Unrecognized Taliban regime as the representative for Afghanistan . The meeting was cancelled because other member countries disagreed with Pakistan. Now IK is expressing a completely different view.
Reply Recommend 0
Ttr
Sep 22, 2021 09:18am
Weren't Pakistan supposed to be neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
Zandee
Sep 22, 2021 09:32am
@Fastrack, Because you decided it would??
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph
Sep 22, 2021 09:34am
Keep giving statements on behalf of Taliban. There is going to be civil war, which nobody can stop and there will be spillover to Pakistan too.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Baloch
Sep 22, 2021 09:35am
In a situation so liquid, It's not the policy but the events that shape.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Sep 22, 2021 09:38am
He wants Western money to stabilize Taliban rulers
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Sep 22, 2021 09:54am
Why has Imran become the spokes person for Taliban, asking the world to give them more time? It seems totally out of place for him to behave in that manner.
Reply Recommend 0
Wounded dragon
Sep 22, 2021 10:01am
Mr PM is really seems to be the spokesperson of Afghanistan not the PM of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Sep 22, 2021 10:01am
Pakistan should take the first step to recognise Afghanistan Taliban government.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana
Sep 22, 2021 10:01am
Imran Khan's worries and efforts for stability in AFG and region are understandable and appreciable. Taliban and world powers should value his efforts instead of taking a stubborn stance.
Reply Recommend 0
UZ
Sep 22, 2021 10:13am
@M Emad, Did not ask for your intervention.
Reply Recommend 0
Bubba
Sep 22, 2021 10:25am
Not a problem for the rest of the world.
Reply Recommend 0

