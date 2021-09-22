Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 22, 2021

Bilawal expresses concern over Afghan Taliban and TTP links

From the NewspaperPublished September 22, 2021 - Updated September 22, 2021 08:06am
In this file photo, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses an event held at the Sindh Assembly. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses an event held at the Sindh Assembly. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: “There have been complaints from journalists in Afghanistan that women are protesting for their rights and we are concerned that girls are not being allowed to go to schools,” said Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in an interview with BBC World on Tuesday.

“We continue to encourage the new regime in Afghanistan to live up to international expectations if they want international recognition,” he said according to a press release issued here after the interview.

The PPP chairman said that as soon as the situation in Afghanistan developed, the PPP called for the government of Pakistan to hold a session of parliament.

“As with various issues in our country, we have been unable to form a national consensus. We require an inclusive foreign policy that is per the will of the parliament not of any individual,” he said.

Responding to a question, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan’s influence over Afghanistan was often exaggerated, however, Pakistan should play its role in encouraging an inclusive government in Afghanistan, for the protection of women and children there.

“We should work ... to ensure that Afghan land is not used to promote terrorism in the region.”

The interviewer asked a question about the civilian government having little say in matters, to which Bilawal responded by saying that it was true that the democratic space in Pakistan was ‘shrinking’, especially during Imran Khan’s government.

“In order for that space to be regained, it is the choice of democratic people of the country to play an active role in the political system, through the parliament and media.”

The role of various agencies in Afghanistan over the past two decades will be discussed in history, he said.

“Everyone seems to be blaming one another, but it is important to work together for a positive outcome for the sake of the region. For the women and youth of Afghanistan who have so much potential, it is worrisome that their potential is in danger.”

The PPP leader further said: “We are very concerned about the potential blowbacks of the developments in Afghanistan as well as the links between Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghanistan and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. We have suffered immensely at the hands of violent extremism. I lost my mother, the former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to Islamic extremism within Pakistan. In order to counter the threat of extremism, we need determination from the government of Pakistan to ensure no space for terrorism or extremism.”

He said: “What we have learned from Afghanistan is that extremism is not battled with bombs alone, but ideas and opportunities. We have to provide for the people of Pakistan who have a stake in the political and economic system. When there is this sort of deprivation, all sorts of negative influences can take advantage of the situation.

“The people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are both exhausted due to the war, we hope for the best but should also prepare for the worst. We are already seeing an increase in the activities of TTP within Pakistan ... we have to tackle this issue through the United Nations to ensure that the vulnerable people, ethnic minorities and women of Afghanistan receive aid.”

The PPP chairman said that he welcomed what Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed in his interview to the BBC, that recognising the Afghan Taliban government should come after international consensus.

“While I welcome the approach, I hope he creates that consensus within Pakistan. The Pakistani parliament unfortunately has not met ever since the recent developments in Pakistan, stakeholders within Pakistan have not been consulted.”

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2021

Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Sep 22, 2021 08:11am
As always, he's way off from reality. A man with zero struggle and zero knowledge.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Sep 22, 2021 08:13am
Do Afghan talebans or TTP really care about his concern?
Reply Recommend 0
Zinga
Sep 22, 2021 08:19am
Should have thought about it before helping them!
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 22, 2021 08:23am
TTP are the worst they slaughtered innocent school children in Peshawar they kill women and children.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 22, 2021 08:36am
Bilawal Zardari is nobody. He has no leverage over Taliban. However, his dad may have some influence on TTP.
Reply Recommend 0
rising star
Sep 22, 2021 08:49am
Long live Bilawal.
Reply Recommend 0
Kulsoom Baloch
Sep 22, 2021 08:57am
Throwing delightful words in an interview is quality of a natural beauty of any politicians but take an action on their own words mean to be bravo man.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Sep 22, 2021 09:01am
Taliban & TTP ---- in the past, now & forever ---- One & Inseparable.
Reply Recommend 0
Yingyang
Sep 22, 2021 09:07am
He has no connection with the ground reality. These family-hatched politicians just give statements not knowing what is happening on the ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Ahmad Zia
Sep 22, 2021 09:07am
Bilawal is speaking exactly the same what US and West is speaking. He went to US to receive dictation and came back to Pakistan to repeat their (US) narrative.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The rich boys
Updated 22 Sep 2021

The rich boys

Such is the toxic masculinity of these rich boys that no one is safe from it.
Going nuclear
22 Sep 2021

Going nuclear

Australia may regret its ‘forever partnership’ with the US.
Politics’ winged chariot
Updated 21 Sep 2021

Politics’ winged chariot

When others are shifting gears to election preparations, the PML-N is caught in its internal woes.

Editorial

22 Sep 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate by 25bps to 7.25pc underpins its acceptance of emerging...
PCB chief’s challenge
Updated 22 Sep 2021

PCB chief’s challenge

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has propelled fears of regional insecurity.
22 Sep 2021

No need for secrecy

THE government should not make a mountain out of the Toshakhana molehill. That would only encourage speculation of...
What’s the game?
21 Sep 2021

What’s the game?

Such brinkmanship is being fuelled by incendiary rhetoric as well as inflexible demands of a unilateral nature.
21 Sep 2021

Gas price hike

THE proposed hike of 24pc-37pc in the gas price of the top 23pc residential consumers, who account for 43pc of the...
21 Sep 2021

Green Line buses

AT long last, the first batch of vehicles for Karachi’s Green Line bus project arrived from China on Sunday,...