Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 21, 2021

Pakistan feels 'used and binned', says Ramiz after England cancels tour

AFPPublished September 21, 2021 - Updated September 21, 2021 08:07pm
In this file photo, Ramiz Raja speaks during the MCC World Cricket committee press conference on July 4, 2017. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, Ramiz Raja speaks during the MCC World Cricket committee press conference on July 4, 2017. — Reuters/File

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja said on Tuesday he felt “used and then binned” after England cancelled a white-ball tour for their men's and women's teams next month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cited “increasing concerns about travelling to the region” just days after New Zealand also pulled out of a tour to Pakistan over security concerns.

However, the ECB statement highlighted player welfare as the key consideration with many feeling the strain of operating in bubbles to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases over the past two years.

The first trip by the England men's side to Pakistan since 2005 and first-ever for the women's team was due to see Rawalpindi host men's and women's Twenty20 double-headers on October 13 and 14.

Heather Knight's women's team were then due to play three one-day internationals (ODIs) in the same city.

Reaction to the withdrawal in Pakistan has been furious.

Read more: Conspiracy behind cancellation of NZ tour: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan travelled to England last year at a time when Covid-19 infection rates in Britain were among the highest in the world for a three-match Test and T20 series that saved the ECB millions in television rights deals.

“It's the feeling of being used and then binned. That's the feeling I have right now,” Raja told reporters.

“A little bit of hand-holding, a little bit of caring was needed after New Zealand pull out and we didn't get that from England which is so frustrating."

“We've been going out of our way to meet the international demands, being such a responsible member of the cricketing fraternity, and in return we get a response from ECB saying the players were spooked by New Zealand's withdrawal. What does that mean?"

'One feels humiliated'

New Zealand officials refused to give details of the security threat that forced them to abruptly cancel their matches.

Also read: 'Extremely disappointed': Anger and dismay as New Zealand abandons Pakistan tour at the last minute

A deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore saw Pakistan become a no-go destination for international teams.

In 2012 and 2015 Pakistan hosted England in the UAE, which has staged most of their “home” games since the attack.

A rapid improvement in security in recent years has led to the return of international cricket, with Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh touring in the past six years.

The series was supposed to be part of the preparation for England's men ahead of next month's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

But many of their star players would now be free to play in the latter stages of the lucrative Indian Premier League, also being hosted in the UAE, should their sides reach the knockout phase.

“It's a fantastic dichotomy isn't it,” added Raja.

“You are quoting fatigue and mental tension and players being spooked and an hour-and-a-half flight from here before a World Cup they are quite happy to be caged in a bubble environment and carry on with the tournament."

“One feels slighted, one feels humiliated because withdrawal doesn't have an answer.” The ECB's decision has also been met with fierce criticism at home.

“English cricket, the governing body and players, had a chance to do the right thing this week,” former England Test captain Michael Atherton wrote in The Times.

“They had a chance to repay a debt, uphold their honour and side with a cricketing nation that has undergone the kind of challenges others cannot even begin to contemplate.

“Instead, citing a mealy-mouthed statement, they did the wrong thing. “

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
BSD
Sep 21, 2021 07:49pm
Deservedly so.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 21, 2021 07:55pm
Pakistan should NOT give a damn about NZ and England canceling the matches.
Reply Recommend 0
Viq Saad
Sep 21, 2021 07:58pm
Brits will remain brits.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Sep 21, 2021 07:59pm
All this episode is nothing about but to corner Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Sep 21, 2021 08:03pm
Never trust British. They still carry colonial mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Sep 21, 2021 08:05pm
At least we should not be using such words to describe ourselves. It is a poor choice for people in power. The world runs on money and opportunity.
Reply Recommend 0
Tarun
Sep 21, 2021 08:06pm
No use crying now..
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Sep 21, 2021 08:07pm
Retaliation?? Ban British Airways from Pakistan??
Reply Recommend 0
Tarun
Sep 21, 2021 08:08pm
Two countries set out on the same day....see the difference between the two
Reply Recommend 0
Maduraikondavan
Sep 21, 2021 08:12pm
Oh no, move on already. You people are acting very immature.
Reply Recommend 0
Qaiser Ahmed
Sep 21, 2021 08:14pm
Don't just state the obvious. Tell us what you plan to do about it?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pariah regimes
21 Sep 2021

Pariah regimes

The world usually struggles to tame even real pariah and rogue regimes.

Editorial

What’s the game?
21 Sep 2021

What’s the game?

Such brinkmanship is being fuelled by incendiary rhetoric as well as inflexible demands of a unilateral nature.
21 Sep 2021

Gas price hike

THE proposed hike of 24pc-37pc in the gas price of the top 23pc residential consumers, who account for 43pc of the...
21 Sep 2021

Green Line buses

AT long last, the first batch of vehicles for Karachi’s Green Line bus project arrived from China on Sunday,...
20 Sep 2021

Banking for women

AS the old adage goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. How far the new State Bank initiative —...
Off the red list
Updated 20 Sep 2021

Off the red list

There are aspects of coronavirus management, especially by developed nations towards those less so, that smack of discrimination.
20 Sep 2021

Exciting frontiers

HISTORY was made on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral. It was not the launch of the first, or...