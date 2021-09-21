Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 21, 2021

India seizes $2.7bn Afghan heroin haul amid Kabul takeover chaos

ReutersPublished September 21, 2021 - Updated September 21, 2021 02:48pm
An official holding a bag of heroin. — Reuters/File
An official holding a bag of heroin. — Reuters/File

Indian officials said on Tuesday they had seized nearly three tonnes of heroin originating from Afghanistan worth an estimated $2.72 billion amid the chaos following last month's takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Afghanistan is the world's biggest illicit opiate supplier, but since taking power, the Taliban have said they plan to ban the drug trade, without giving details on how.

Two people had been arrested in connection with the haul and investigations were ongoing, an official in Gujarat said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), India's top anti-smuggling agency, seized two containers at western Gujarat's Mundra Port on September 15 after receiving intelligence that they contained narcotics, the official said.

The containers had been imported by a firm in the southern coastal city of Vijayawada, the official added.

"Investigation conducted so far has also revealed the involvement of Afghan nationals, who are under investigation."

DRI officials declined to comment.

The narcotics were headed to Delhi and the two arrested people had sought an import-export licence based on a house address in Vijayawada, police in Vijayawada said in a statement on Monday.

The containers had been declared as containing semi-processed talc stones from Afghanistan and had been shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Gujarat Mundra port, the Gujarat official said, adding that forensic tests confirmed the presence of heroin.

More than 2,988 kilogrammes of heroin was recovered in one of India's biggest such hauls to date.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Sep 21, 2021 02:54pm
Heroine (poppy cultivation) dropped to minimum level under Taliban rule, and reached highest level under US.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 21, 2021 02:55pm
So India has been the biggest heroine consumer. You could guess.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 21, 2021 02:58pm
Taliban 1.0: Lowest ever poppy cultivation. US rule: Highest ever poppy cultivation No wonder Indians hate the Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 21, 2021 03:02pm
Indians announce hunger strike yet? The government attempt at pointscoring will backfire internally.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain
Sep 21, 2021 03:04pm
Timing is impeccable.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 21, 2021 03:04pm
Where have all the Indians gone? Oh, of course. It's just 3 tonnes. ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Tarun
Sep 21, 2021 03:05pm
Good for india...gained free money
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 21, 2021 03:09pm
The TTP terrorists return India's balance amount out of $3 billion.
Reply Recommend 0
Gfg
Sep 21, 2021 03:13pm
Now we know what were Indian doing there..
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 21, 2021 03:16pm
Indian propaganda machines and spinning machinery at their top volume to get attention after their unceremonious kicking out of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 21, 2021 03:19pm
This urgent shipment proves the extent of Indian connection of drug smuggling from Afghanistan. And, this had in all probabilities, continued all along the 20 years of turmoil in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 21, 2021 03:26pm
The amount of 'investment' India made in Afghanistan has been returned.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 21, 2021 03:28pm
WOW, India was not only involved in terrorist training but also involved in the heroin trade.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 21, 2021 03:30pm
Is this $2.72 billion worth of heroin valued in Indian markets or, in the international market?
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 21, 2021 03:30pm
To avoid the losses, the trader took their stock back to India
Reply Recommend 0
Usr
Sep 21, 2021 03:50pm
@Fastrack, Some sensible comment
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pariah regimes
21 Sep 2021

Pariah regimes

The world usually struggles to tame even real pariah and rogue regimes.

Editorial

What’s the game?
21 Sep 2021

What’s the game?

Such brinkmanship is being fuelled by incendiary rhetoric as well as inflexible demands of a unilateral nature.
21 Sep 2021

Gas price hike

THE proposed hike of 24pc-37pc in the gas price of the top 23pc residential consumers, who account for 43pc of the...
21 Sep 2021

Green Line buses

AT long last, the first batch of vehicles for Karachi’s Green Line bus project arrived from China on Sunday,...
20 Sep 2021

Banking for women

AS the old adage goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. How far the new State Bank initiative —...
Off the red list
Updated 20 Sep 2021

Off the red list

There are aspects of coronavirus management, especially by developed nations towards those less so, that smack of discrimination.
20 Sep 2021

Exciting frontiers

HISTORY was made on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral. It was not the launch of the first, or...