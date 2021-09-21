Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 21, 2021

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power, petroleum

Sanaullah KhanPublished September 21, 2021 - Updated September 21, 2021 02:14pm
A file photo of Tabish Gauhar. — Dawn/File
A file photo of Tabish Gauhar. — Dawn/File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar announced on Tuesday that he had resigned from the post, almost a year after his appointment.

"After a year of public service, I’ve decided to call it a day to return to my family. It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the country, to the best of my abilities, in an honorary capacity. I shall remain indebted to the PM for giving me this opportunity," he tweeted after stepping down as the SAPM.

He added that while challenges in the energy sector were manifold, he had "no doubt that under the able leadership of Hammad Azhar, the MOE (Ministry of Energy) team will continue to stay the course on structural reforms".

After Gauhar resigned, the Cabinet Division issued a notification, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted his resignation with effect from September 20.

Gauhar, a former managing director of K-Electric (KE) and a senior executive of troubled Abraaj Capital of Arif Naqvi, had replaced Shahzad Qasim as the SAPM on power in October last year.

He had resigned from the post in January this year, but his resignation had not been accepted.

At the time, informed sources had told Dawn that Gauhar had complained about his limited scope of work at a cabinet meeting during the course of discussions on reforms. An official had said Gauhar was fed up with interference in his workings and too many cooks in the pot and had complained that he did not know whom to report — Minister for Planning Asad Umar, then energy minister Omar Ayub, erstwhile SAPM on petroleum Nadeem Babar or the prime minister.

Gauhar’s high profile interviews among leading channels and newspapers — suggesting inclusion of KE-Shanghai deal through the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor and revival of Pakistan Electric Power Company had also perturbed some key players in the field, another official had said.

To top it all, Gauhar was reported to have come under pressure following an investigation report on oil crisis which blamed Byco Petro­leum of widespread wrongdoings and called for further investigations. Gauhar had wor­ked at Byco as the chairperson of its audit and human resource committees.

Later in March this year, he was given the additional charge of the premier's aide on petroleum, replacing Babar.

Last month, he had written a letter to Azhar, pointing out multiple challenges in the energy sector and urging that strategies be chalked out and "holistic and structural reforms" be made to address them.

Gauhar is also the founder and chairperson of Oasis Energy, a management consultancy firm in the power and energy sector. He has a first-class honours degree from King's College, London, and also an MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration in Pakistan.

He had stepped down as director, chief executive officer, and chairperson of the KE board in 2015 after working at the organisation for over seven years.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sikisher
Sep 21, 2021 02:11pm
All the rats are abandoning the sinking ship
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 21, 2021 02:18pm
Useless person
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 21, 2021 02:28pm
Musical chairs continues....
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pariah regimes
21 Sep 2021

Pariah regimes

The world usually struggles to tame even real pariah and rogue regimes.

Editorial

What’s the game?
21 Sep 2021

What’s the game?

Such brinkmanship is being fuelled by incendiary rhetoric as well as inflexible demands of a unilateral nature.
21 Sep 2021

Gas price hike

THE proposed hike of 24pc-37pc in the gas price of the top 23pc residential consumers, who account for 43pc of the...
21 Sep 2021

Green Line buses

AT long last, the first batch of vehicles for Karachi’s Green Line bus project arrived from China on Sunday,...
20 Sep 2021

Banking for women

AS the old adage goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. How far the new State Bank initiative —...
Off the red list
Updated 20 Sep 2021

Off the red list

There are aspects of coronavirus management, especially by developed nations towards those less so, that smack of discrimination.
20 Sep 2021

Exciting frontiers

HISTORY was made on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral. It was not the launch of the first, or...